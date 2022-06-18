Tommy Lee seen shirtless and swimming with broken ribs – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Team Cobra/BACKGRID Looks like the drummer from Motley Crues Tom Lee is an unstoppable force! He was seen bathing by a swimming pool in Florida after breaking four huge ribs, causing him to quit a show on his band tour early. However, the tattooed musician looked as tough as ever as he swam shirtless in the water in one photo and basked in the sun with very cool shades in another, for TMZ. More about Tom Lee The percussionist broke his ribs for unknown reasons before playing in Atlanta on June 16. He broke the news on social media ahead of the start of Motley Crues’ highly anticipated Stadium Tour. Man, you won’t believe this shit [but] i broke [four] fucking ribs! he said on his Instagram. Going against his doctor’s orders, the 59-year-old decided to perform the show anyway. I rested and healed, and even though the doctor told me that I shouldn’t play at all, you know that I’m stubborn and that I’m going to endure the pain at every concert for as many songs as possible, he has ended up playing an impressive five songs in the set, before having to leave and hand his drumsticks to another drummer Tommy Clufetoswho toured with bands such as Black Sabbath. Breaking News: Motley Crues Tommy Lee takes the stage at the Stadium Tour but in the middle of the set goes to the microphone and says that after 2 and a half years of waiting for this show he broke a few ribs recently and the doctors have him told not to play. He promised to play anyway #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/VjKj9bVQMs Greg DeBrosse (@GregDeBrosse) June 17, 2022 Before the set started, Tommy updated the crowd on his condition. About 14 days ago I broke not one, not two, not three, but four fucking ribs right here, he said. I wish I had a fucking badass story like me and Connor McGregor scrapping in a fucking bar or something, but I can’t, he added, find any humor in the situation. Before leaving the stage, Tommy once again addressed the audience. The doctors told me, don’t play, brother. No game. And I thought, are you stoned, buddy? We have a fucking tour to do! So anyway, I’m not sitting for shit, he said. My guys will help me here, and I’ll see you later. With the fucking show. Related link Related: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lees’ Romantic Timeline: From Marriage to Kids to Divorce and More

