Drew Barrymore Wears Black Swimsuit in Italy – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Shutterstock Drew Barrymore, 47, looked as vibrant as ever as she wore a sold black one-piece swimsuit while vacationing with her children in Italy. In the photos by The daily mailshe was seen bare-faced as she dove into the ocean with olive9 and Frankie, 8. She was then seen with an unnamed male companion who helped cover her with a towel as the two sported smiles on their faces. Apparently, the actress then sipped a beer to relax after getting into her summer clothes. More about Drew Barrymore The adorable outing comes weeks after Drew attended the iconic pop star’s wedding Britney Spears when she got married Sam Asghari. At the intimate ceremony with 60 people, Drew was joined by Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versaceand Madonna. In a sweet photo where Drew, Britney and Selena all cuddle, Draw wore a brown silk dress with her wavy brown hair flowing down her shoulders. After the wedding, the HEY The actress took to her Instagram to praise the lavish event. What I learned from Ever After is that we have to save ourselves while still wanting the fairy tale,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on June 10. And that’s exactly what Britney did! I couldn’t be happier for her fearless journey!! !!!!! she added enthusiastically. Drew Barrymore: photos of the actress It wasn’t the only time Drew publicly raved about Britney. On her show in early April 2022, she explained how thrilled she was that the Toxic singer was releasing her new book. I just think that’s such a smart, clever way to tell her story, it’ll have us all reading and going off our screens, so thank you Britney for that, and she’ll be controlling this narrative, and she’ll tell us in her own words, and it’s just an awesome way for us to be invited into her world, she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. Related link Related: Spouses of Drew Barrymore: everything you need to know about her 3 ex-husbands She managed to do it, now I have to understand, but really when you said your words, Britney Spears was all listening, so I’m really excited for your book, she added. She then invited the pop star to be a guest on the talk show in May 2022, drawing comparisons between their two careers in the public spotlight.

