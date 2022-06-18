Shilpa Shetty’s return has you worried about Bollywood’s future

Who would think it’s 2022? Manufacturers are not responsible forAs‘, a Telugu remake hit ‘Middle Class Abbayi’, because they came up with a movie so full of mothballs that it would have been outright rejected even in the 80s.

Jobless Adi (Abhimanyu Dassani) is just another version of your standard Bollywood hero. Naughty, he made a lot of his loving family, which includes an older brother (Samir Sonny) and a seemingly strict sister-in-law (Shilpa Shetty). But we all know that Uday is just biding his time, waiting for a chance to reveal his true colors.

Meanwhile, there’s a cute compulsive encounter with a student (Shirley Setia), who can’t be seen inside the classroom. At the time, the heroine was seen holding at least one book. Here is proof of hairstyle and makeup and nothing else.

It’s also a movie that’s meant to be Shilpa ShettyBack, so for the price of one, you get two champions. Shetty plays a small-town government officer and takes on the local villain (Abhimanyu Singh), who lives in a mansion and is always surrounded by a group of sullen goons.

This is your movie: Adi and “maa samaan” Bhabhi confront the very bad guy. Sets featuring bike chases, fight scenes, bloody parties, and a single person defying all comers. And to know that they haven’t forgotten, a few dances and songs.

There’s not a single thing in this movie that we haven’t watched over a billion times before. Unless you think Mrs. Shetty is trying to be a badass. Or maybe that’s what the filmmakers think. Abhimanyu Dasani does a fair job of playing another version of Salman Khan, who was a similar hero in his mother’s 1989 appearance, “Maine Pyar Kiya”. The only thing missing is the shirtless scene.

‘Nikama’ is only 2h30 of questioning the future of Bollywood. If this is what we’re getting as a new movie with a new hero showing signs of promise in its first two rounds, then, well, it’s time to go home.

The film of the Nikam team: Abhimanyu Dasani, Shilpa Shetty, Shirley Setia, Abhimanyu Singh, Sameer Soni, Vikram Gokhal

Director of the film Nikama: Saber Khan

Nikamma Movie Rating: half star