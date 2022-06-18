Bollywood vs South Movies debate: Karan Johar called victim of ‘Bollywood’





This year turned out to be a big year for South Indian films. Since the start of the year this year, South Indian films have been dominating the Indian box office while some big budget Bollywood films have failed to create any magic at BO. The worldwide success of films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR has had a huge impact on people’s perspective of South Films. Even in the Hindi belt, these films created a lot of hype even before their release and became a huge hit after release. On the other side, big ticket movies like Samrat Prithviraj, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Heropanti failed at the box office with The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being some exceptions which crossed Rs. 100 cr. Mark. Now, since southern films are dominating Bollywood, the debate over Bollywood films versus South Indian films is at a fever pitch. Meanwhile, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has also shared his opinion on this subject in an interview. KJo blames ‘paid PR’ and herd mentality for Bollywood’s downfall Recently, Karan Johar gave an interview to Film Companion, where while talking about the ongoing debate between Bollywood and South Films, he said that Bollywood is a victim of everything it should run away from, be it paid public relations or media blitz, projections, perception. this side. Furthermore, he said they were also victims of a herd mentality and lacked conviction. The filmmaker from the South has “a great conviction” While talking about the success of South Indian movies, KJo also said that southern Indian filmmakers know what they want so they don’t care what people think. They have high conviction and strong conviction, and they also don’t seek validation, which much of North India lacks, as they just jump on whatever is trendy.



