Why Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore’s Avishkaar Is The Antithesis Of Bollywood Romantic Comedies





In the early 1970s, Rajesh Khanna’s career experienced a strange lull. He had been a superstar for a few years, but the new stars of the time were catching up. His signature style had run its course, and while he was a competent actor, filmmakers at the time only cast him in these singing and dancing roles. It was at this time that he needed something that would showcase his craft without the stereotypical movie flourishes. That’s when Khanna landed by Basu Bhattacharya Avishkaar. Starring alongside Sharmila Tagore, who had given various stellar performances across many genres, the film examined urban loneliness, relationships in a way that still comes across as poignant even nearly five decades later.

Avishkaar’s opening scene evokes the melancholy death of khwab aur khwahish (dreams and desires) when someone is caught in the cycle of monotony. Basu Bhattacharya’s film equates this monotony with marriage, the kind where the mere existence of the other person in the room is the cause of a violent fight. The relationship that started on the promise of love, now revolves around winning mundane arguments. Avishkaar asks Basu to explore urban marital relationships, where the once inviting ‘Ghar Amar Mansi Ka’ is now a stage. Amar, played by Rajesh Khanna, and Mansi, played by Sharmila Tagore, put on little plays for their friends, and when the audience leaves, their romantic performance changes gears and turns into rage. Rajesh Khanna in a photo from Avishkaar. Avishkaar is one of those delicate films where Basu relies on the restraint of his actors. While Khanna and Tagore were superstars at the time, here he sheds their vanity and places the camera right next to their faces to show us the ugliness of their relationship. There is no saving grace here, no one is the archetypal ‘bad husband’ or ‘sacrificial wife’, but it is the smothering of the relationship, with the dense smoke of cigarettes, that doesn’t allow you to breathe as you watch their marriage go through another rocky fight. Avishkaar takes place on a night, which happens to be Amar and Mansi’s wedding anniversary. They’re in a massive fight, the kind where they’ve even forgotten how it started. The relationship feels like an airless room with Amar and Mansi both fighting to get out, but the only thing stopping them is their baby. During the two hours of the film, we witness flashbacks that make us discover their relationship. The court days that had impressed them with each other, the rebellion that had driven them to fight against the world, the first wedding anniversary when they rode the city roads in a taxi with another couple – and through it all, their love for each other seemed unconditional. The best of Express Premium Prime Prime Prime Prime Over the few years of their marriage, Amar has toyed with the idea of ​​cheating on his wife, and she grows increasingly dissatisfied with merely being his cheerleader, but these are not the causes of their friction. In one of the flashback sequences, Mansi tells Amar that generations of men have believed they are the sun, and their wife’s life revolves around them, and sooner or later Amar will expect the same thing. Amar rejects this idea and Mansi is convinced at this moment, as if convincing herself to believe in romance. Coming back to reality, we find that Amar has become the man he promised he would never be, and Mansi has become the wife she never expected to be. Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna at Avishkaar. Each generation thinks their relationship issues are uniquely complicated, but watching Avishkaar in 2022 makes you feel like this could be the story of any couple, from any generation. Its timelessness is contained in its understanding of relationships which remain largely the same, with just the expression changing. Mansi talks about the color of the blue sky as the prank that everyone just accepted, much like the prank of his own relationship with Amar, and it’s his awareness of the truth that makes you understand the truth of their story. Hindi cinema has made romantic comedies by the dozens, but inspecting the grim reality of a close relationship has always made us extremely uncomfortable. Sure, it’s not romantic and it’s definitely not an aspiration, but it’s the gloom of a complicated relationship that makes us wonder why Amar would keep fighting all night even if he remembered of their anniversary, and why Mansi would be visiting the next morning.

