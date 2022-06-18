Financial comparison: Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT)





Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF – Get a rating) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: YOUR – Get a rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which company is superior? We’ll compare the two companies based on their risk strength, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, and analyst recommendations. Benefits and evaluation This table compares the revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corus Entertainment and iHeartMedia. Gross revenue Price/sales ratio Net revenue Earnings per share Price/earnings ratio Corus Entertainment $1.22 billion 0.49 $136.09 million $0.58 5.16 iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.34 -$159.20 million $0.23 36.87 Corus Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower revenue than iHeartMedia. Corus Entertainment trades at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks. Insider and Institutional Ownership 80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia’s stock is held by insiders of the company. Strong institutional ownership indicates that endowments, hedge funds, and large fund managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term. Profitability This table compares the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Corus Entertainment and iHeartMedia. Net margins Return on equity return on assets Corus Entertainment 9.63% 12.65% 3.99% iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.40% 0.52% Analyst Notes This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corus Entertainment and iHeartMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com. Sales Ratings Hold odds Buy reviews Strong buy odds Rating Corus Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80 iHeartMedia 1 1 3 0 2.40 Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 139.69%. iHeartMedia has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 211.32%. Considering iHeartMedia’s possible higher upside, analysts clearly believe that iHeartMedia is more favorable than Corus Entertainment. Risk and Volatility Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.51, which means its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.76, which means its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Summary Corus Entertainment beats iHeartMedia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. About Corus Entertainment (Get a rating) Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks and radio stations in Canada and abroad. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs, and animation software; and the merchandise licensing and book publishing business. In addition, this segment provides social digital agency and social influencer network, as well as media and technology services. Its main brands are Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations which include a network of news radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock and contemporary music formats. The Company also provides children’s animated content and related consumer products under the Babar, Franklin, Max & Ruby, Hardy Boys, Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe and Esme and Roy brands; Toon Boom, a digital content creation and animation software; and Kids Can Press, a children’s publishing press. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. About iHeartMedia (Get a rating) iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a worldwide media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group and Audio and Multimedia Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 affiliated radio stations. It also provides real-time information on traffic flows and incidents, as well as weather, sports and news updates via approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 affiliated television channels, as well as Internet and mobiles. As of December 31, 2021, this segment held 863 radio stations, including 249 AM radio stations and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasts, digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment is engaged in media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music programming, newsroom automation, ad sales management, rework solutions after disaster; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record companies, advertisers and agencies, as well as media streaming and search services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Want more great investment ideas? Get news and reviews for Corus Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analyst ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etfdailynews.com/2022/06/18/financial-comparison-corus-entertainment-otcmktscjref-and-iheartmedia-nasdaqihrt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos