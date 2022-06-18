Sir Paul McCartney in virtual duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury | Entertainment

Sir Paul McCartney would virtually duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury.
The Yesterday singer, who turns 80 on Saturday (18.06.22), plans to join his former Beatles bandmate on stage at the festival next week.
A source told the Daily Mail that he will perform a virtual duet with Lennon, who was murdered in 1980 in New York.
The insider, who is said to be close to McCartney, added: He’s tinkering with the setlist but it looks like he’ll be doing a virtual duet with John Lennon.
There’s footage of Lennon singing Ive Got a Feeling, from Let It Be, which Paul flashes on the big screen and then turns around and sings to him.
John’s voice has been isolated in the footage and it’s beautiful.
The source added that McCartney has dueted with Lennon at recent gigs in America and may also add a Ukrainian flag to his Glastonbury set as a tribute to the war-ravaged nation.
They added of the plans: He’s done this recently in America and it’s likely he’ll bring this to Glastonbury.
Paul may well be moved to add Give Peace a Chance to his set list, and that he will take the stage for his encore carrying the Ukrainian flag.
McCartney is set to perform on the Pyramid Stage as part of the final day of Glastonbury, making him the festival’s oldest headliner.
It comes after Bon Jovi, 60, sang happy birthday to close friend McCartney during his concert in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on Thursday. (16.06.22)
The singer surprised McCartney by showing up to the concert and presenting him with balloons as he prepared to perform his classic Beatles birthday.
After the crowd joined Bon Jovi in the performance, the singer attempted to launch the balloons skyward, but they got stuck in the roof as he left the stage.
Bruce Springsteen, 72, also joined the gig to perform with McCartney, and said at the end of their duets: Here comes another 80 years of glory days.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/sir-paul-mccartney-to-virtually-duet-with-john-lennon-at-glastonbury/article_3d562e43-f361-5943-a343-5deff3095b9a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos