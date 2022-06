TikTok wants to be an entertainment platform

TikTok is not a social media company, it’s an entertainment platform. Or so says the company’s president of global business solutions, Blake Chandlee, told CNBC on Thursdaynoting that the distinction is what allows the video-sharing app to succeed while other social media companies seek to replicate its model. Chandlee, who brought 12 years of experience at Facebook to her current role, added that attempts by people like her former employer to recreate the impact of TikToks will fail due to the huge difference between the companies’ platforms. TikToks’ status as an entertainment platform is evidenced by its ability to change cultural trends and user experiences, Chandlee said. He’s not wrong on that front: the Culver City firm has left a distinct mark on the music industry, influencing everything from how musicians release new songs to how they can make the money. Recent developments indicate that TikTok is now taking other areas of entertainment seriously as well: it is reportedly considering an expansion into video games and is now broadcasting its first comedy series via live subscription. But if expanding your portfolio outside of the typical social media feed is all it takes to be an entertainment platform, then TikTok isn’t exactly unique. Snap has also diversified its content, which has even earned the Santa Monica company a coupleprice. Even Facebook, which Chandlee noted, centers its algorithm on social features before it all started. develop original programming in 2017 and is increase your presence in the game. Chandlee isn’t wrong that her social media rivals have tried to replicate TikToks’ success; Meta is always bet big on Instagram Reels, while YouTube Shorts continues to compete with TikTok for creators. But TikTok isn’t exempt from shamelessly swiping features from rivals, either having recently given in to the copycat game through its Stories feature and Bitmoji-like avatars. And if Facebook wants to be TikTok, as Chandlee pointed out, then TikTok wants to be YouTube. The app increased its maximum video length to 10 minutes earlier this year to accommodate longer content, and its insistence on marketing itself as an entertainment platform certainly hints at new battles for popularity with the Google-owned giant. Kristin Snyder

