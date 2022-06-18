It’s a stupid game that’s going on

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt recently spoke about the performance of recent Bollywood films at the Box Office and criticized the current Bollywood setup. Many big names like Prithviraj, Runway 34, Dhakad and Antim among others have failed to make an impact at the Box Office lately. Although films like Gangubai Kathiawadi or Bhool Bhulaiyya have managed to attract crowds to theaters, South Indian films have mostly captivated the majority of audiences.

Mahesh Bhatt’s brother Mukesh Bhatt said Hindi filmmakers failed to adapt. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said: The narrative has to change. Due to the pandemic, OTT has come to the fore. Audiences are now aware of the right types of content. You cannot provide them with the content that was provided to them before the pandemic. We are done with this kind of story. We have to change with the times. The generation changes and if you don’t change, you will be left behind. What’s happening in Bollywood right now is that people are editing, not movies. Setups don’t work, movies work.

He continued, Nobody makes movies anymore. They all trade. Itne mein bana lo, itne mein becho aur itna paisa andar karo (Earn as much, sell as much and save money). It’s a stupid game happening. We never did that. Well, be like the story excites us so let’s do it! This imaandari (honesty) is gone, he added.

On the work side, Mukesh Bhatt last co-produced the film Sadak 2 under the Vishesh Films banner. The film was directed by his brother Mahesh Bhatt and starred Mahesh’s daughter, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

