If we had made a film like KGF, we would have been lynched, Karan Johar on comparing Bollywood and Southern films : Bollywood News





The unpredictable success of recent films from the South has raised some questions about Bollywood and its content. movies like Pushpa, KGF Chapter 1and RRR broke box office records and it kind of challenged Bollywood movies and its performance, especially those that were released at the same time. Although films like KGF have had massive support from the Bollywood industry with names like Dharma Productions associated, according to Dharma chief Karan Johar, if these films had ever been made in Bollywood, they would not have tasted the success and would have been attacked. If we had made a film like KGF, we would have been lynched, Karan Johar on comparing Bollywood and Southern films For the uninitiated, the star of Yash KGF Chapter 2 was one of the highest-grossing films in the entertainment industry. Speaking about the same in an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar said: When I read the reviews of KGF, I think if we did that we would be lynched. But here everyone is like Oh, it was a party, a party and it was. I liked it. I loved him with all my heart. What if we had done that? Adding further, KJo said: So I think it works both ways. I think we don’t have any leeway either and we try to be someone else. It works both ways. So, because of that, we are everywhere. I feel like we’re living a double existence and we have to stop. Karan Johar also added that there is a lack of belief in the Hindi film industry. Addressing the issue, the filmmaker added that each type of cinema in the South has its own type of audience and South Indian filmmakers do not seek approval or validation. He mentioned that they’re so confident in what they’re doing that they shut out those noises around them and just keep going their way. This is something that the Hindi industry fails to do and in a bid to do that, the industry tends to be all over the place. People in the industry, including himself, have often been blown away. Read also:Karan Johar reveals that Ranbir Kapoor refused to come on Koffee With Karan 7 More pages: KGF – Chapter 2 Box Office Collection, KGF – Chapter 2 Film Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

