North Hollywood Filipina Family Call Caught Attack On Video Hate Crime; LAPD issues arrest warrant for Nicholas Weber





NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — A warrant has been issued for a North Hollywood man who was filmed threatening a Filipino family and then assaulting them in the parking lot of a McDonald’s. The incident happened in May. Patricia Roque was in a car with her mother, Nerissa, waiting in the McDonald’s drive-thru queue when she said Nicholas Weber hit them from behind. She said he then stopped next to them and started hurling racial slurs at them. When Roque’s father showed up, the family claims Weber became violent. “He pushed my dad onto the concrete floor,” Roque told Eyewitness News. “He had a broken rib on his left side. My mum, on the other hand, also suffered physical injuries when she was strangled. She was also hit in the chest.” Los Angeles Police Department officers cited Weber with two counts of assault and battery that night. His charges include a hate crime allegation. However, Weber was released and although he was due to appear in court last week, Weber did not show up. “We are extremely, extremely disappointed with the way law enforcement is handling this case,” Roque said. The Roque family’s ordeal inspired an anti-Asian hate crime rally outside the Van Nuys courthouse on Friday afternoon. It was organized by the Philippino Migrant Center. The latest FBI statistics show that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 73% between 2019 and 2020. With Weber on the loose, the Roque family and the dozens of people who turned out for the rally are pushing the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the LAPD to prosecute Weber to the fullest extent of the law. “Our biggest concern is that he will not only come back to harm us, but also vulnerable people in our community,” Roque said.

