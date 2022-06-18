Bollywood movies to binge watch for Father’s Day





Father’s Day 2022: Every year, the third Sunday in June is celebrated as Father’s Day. The day is celebrated to honor fathers. To recognize them and thank them for their love, their sacrifice and their altruism. Although every child should love and respect their parents every day, a special day gives them all the more reason to pamper them and make them feel loved and important. Here are some movies you can watch with your parents on Father’s Day. Piku (2015) Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone presented “Piku” is a perfect movie to bond with your dad. What happens when a career-minded young woman and her aging father go on a road trip together? Their journey is full of ups and downs but it will surely leave a smile on your face. March 420 (1997) A divorced person (Kamal Hassan) disguises himself as a woman and is employed as a caretaker for his own daughter just to spend more time with her. Although the movie depicts a father’s undying love for his daughter, it’s also hilarious and is sure to leave you with sore cheeks and stomach aches. Dangal (2016) “Mhaari chhoriya choro se kam hai ke? Aamir Khan with “Dangal” is a perfect film to celebrate the father-daughter duo. This film is a must if you are looking for inspiration and motivation for life. Fathers provide wings for their children to fly and this movie explains it in a light-hearted way. Medium Anrezi (2020) The late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan star Angrezi Medium share the story of a father’s undying love and selflessness for his daughter. This film shows that a father can go all the way to make his little or maybe not-so-little girl’s dreams come true. This movie is a perfect example of “Papa ki pari hoti hai betiya”. After watching this movie, we are sure that you hug your father tightly for always being there for you and supporting you. 102 Not Released (2018) The movie 102 Not Out has a refreshing new concept. The film revolves around the relationship between a father and his son. Amitabh Bachchan and the late actor Rishi Kapoor in the movie 102 Not Out give us the motivation to live long. The storyline is completely new and the film has a great comedic element. It’s a perfect option to watch for a day filled with laughter. Drisham (2015) Ajay Devgn’s star film Drishyam depicts a father’s selflessness and unconditional love towards his family. The film shows that a father can do anything to save his family. The movie has a great story and it unfolds with a turn of events. Chhichhore (2019) Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s transformation from a fun-loving young student into a responsible father is commendable. He teaches his son how to deal with failure and how to use it as a stepping stone to success. This film is a perfect dose of inspiration. It motivates you to work hard even when life challenges you.

