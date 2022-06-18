Did actor Russell Johnson fly 44 combat missions during WWII?

Actor Russell Johnson, who played The Professor in the American television series Gilligans Island, flew 44 combat missions as a bomber during World War II.

Fact check

The 1960s TV series Gilligans Islanda sitcom about castaways on a desert island, had a solid run on the CBS network from 1964 to 1967 and became even more popular in syndication, entertaining several generations of Americans.

Over the years, readers have asked Snopes to check out an assortment of Gilligans Island trivia, usually relating to the personal lives of the show’s cast. More recently, we were asked to investigate a claim regarding the military service of Russell Johnson, who played the super-smart and absurdly resourceful character known as The Professor. According to a popular internet meme, Johnson, who died in 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bomber in the US Army Air Corps and flew 44 combat missions during World War II.

This statement is true.

We found the confirmed bases in Johnsons 2014 obituaries. The Associated Press reportedfor example, that:

He joined the Army Air Corps during World War II and served as a B-24 bomber on missions over the Pacific war zone, breaking his ankles in 1945 when his plane was shot down over from the Philippine island of Mindanao. He was discharged as a first lieutenant in November 1945 after earning a Purple Heart and other medals.

In the same way, Parade Magazine reported that:

Before rising to fame on the hit CBS sitcom, Johnson served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force during World War II and flew 44 combat missions as a bombardier. In 1945, his plane was shot down in the Philippines during a low-level attack on Japanese targets. Johnson broke both ankles in the attack and received a Purple Heart for the mission, along with a host of other military decorations.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Johnson served in the 100th Bombardment Squadron, 42nd Bombardment Group, 13th Air Force, until discharged in 1945. We have found the fullest account of his service as an airman and his calamitous final mission over the Pacific, in a interview with Johnson published in The Times-Leader from Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2007. Journalist Sherry Long wrote:

After joining the US Army Air Corps as an enlisted soldier, he was posted to Sioux Falls, SD, where he studied at radio and mechanical school. He soon applied to become an aviation cadet with the Corps and was eventually sent to Santa Ana, California to train as an aviator. Johnson was commissioned a second lieutenant on January 15, 1944. After flying several missions in a B-25 twin-engine bomber over the Pacific, Johnson and his crew were injured in March 1945 on their 44th mission. They had orders to leave New Guinea to bomb a Japanese landing base in the Philippines while flying just 100 feet above the ground. He recalled flying the same mission several times before, but said the Japanese had gotten better at hitting their targets. We ended up in the ocean. We got shot a bit. Our radio operator was killed, Johnson said.

But Johnson survived, recovering from two broken ankles following the impact of the bomber hitting the water.

For his honorable service, he was decorated with Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, Asia Country Meal – Pacific with three service stars, a Philippine Liberation Ribbon with a service star, and a World War II Victory Medal with an Honorable Service lapel button.

Upon his release in November 1945, Johnson immediately began taking acting lessons with the money he received through the GI Bill.

The rest is pop culture history.