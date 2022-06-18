Notebook for journalists: Wine, cheese and chocolate for breakfast | Culture & Leisure





Friday morning breakfast looked a little different. It was 10am and I was looking at a plate of cheeses and chocolates and an array of white, rose and red wines what a strange way to start this busy day of sipping spirits and tasting bites, I thought. But before I could even begin to think about what I was doing, Wanda Mann said into her microphone from the stage: People who get up early in the morning and have chocolate, cheese and wine for breakfast my kind of people. The crowd applauds, myself included. It was a full house in the Little Nell tent at the base of Aspen Mountain. And Mann, a New York-based wine writer, knew how to energize a morning crowd. This marks Manns’ first year at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and she was ready to challenge her audience. The seminar, titled Sweet & Salty: Chocolate & Cheese with Wine, was an experience for everyone. We know we love wine; we know we love a chocolate; we know we like a cheese. We don’t necessarily know how they will go together, Mann said. It is therefore an experience. An experience, indeed. Throughout the three flights, we were able to sip, smile and share our thoughts. Behind every sip of wine, bite of cheese, and bite of chocolate, there was a story, from the cocoa beans grown in the springs of the Amazon to the beloved slice of blue cheese served at the White House. Wann was thinking, what three things do chocolate, cheese, and wine have in common? The answer, it seemed, was elegantly simple: These are things we like to indulge in, perhaps after a breakup or when we’re feeling happy, she concluded. These are things we love to share, foods that spark joy. They provide comfort, just by the sensation and texture they bring to our palate. The other thing to consider, Wann said, is fermentation. Wine is made from fermented grapes, but fermentation is also part of the chocolate and cheese making process. The last thing that comes to Wanns mind when made on an artisan level is that these ingredients, cheese, chocolate and wine can tell the story of a place, a region , people who have done it. So really, let’s not talk about mass-produced products here. When made with care, we really have that sense of place and what we call the terroir one, you find that cheese and chocolate too. It’s really about finding ways to elevate everyone’s flavors, to bring out the best in everyone. Kind of like when you bring different people together. Right? We bring out the best in each other, she thought. That, to me, is what the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is all about. Or what I think it should be all about.

