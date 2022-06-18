Entertainment
‘Piku’ to ‘Angrezi Medium’, Top Bollywood Movies to Guzzle on a Special Day
With just one day left for the 2022 Father’s Day celebrations, many are still wondering how to make this day even more special for their beloved fathers. Whether it’s scrolling through sites for the perfect gift picks or making plans to pamper their dad, every child is looking for ways to recognize their dad’s selfless love.
With Father’s Day being celebrated on June 19, we have compiled a list of Bollywood movies that portray the strong bond between a father and his child. Bollywood has a plethora of films that showcase a man’s love and affection for his children.
The film depicts a sweet bond between a father and a daughter. The film centers on a career-focused young woman who cares for her aging father and later plans a road trip together to spend more time. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padkone and the late Irrfan Khan in key roles.
To what extent can a father take care of his child’s future? The film starring the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan tells the story of a father who can do anything to fulfill his granddaughter’s dream of studying in a school abroad.
A perfect example of undying love and selflessness, the film’s plot describes how a father can go to any lengths to save his family. The movie has a great story and it unfolds with a turn of events. It stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in key roles.
Director Shekhar Kapur’s 1983 film is an adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child. The film features Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila Matondkar as child actors. Gulzar’s screenplay, dialogues and lyrics with music by RD Burman left fans with tears in their eyes after watching the film.
The wrestling-based sports drama starring Aamir Khan is a perfect example to celebrate the father-daughter relationship. This film is a must if you are looking for inspiration and motivation for life.
The film features industry stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reuniting for a refreshing story about a father and son. The story revolves around a 102-year-old father who wants to break the record for oldest living man. There’s just one problem that he has to find a way to change his 75-year-old son’s sad and grumpy behavior.
IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh
