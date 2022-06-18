Father-daughter bond | Bollywood movie | Father’s Day-Bollywood Movies that portray the father





There are several father-daughter movies that we love to watch.

A father-daughter relationship is so unique and pure that it cannot be described in words. Over the years, several movies have been made that have portrayed the father-daughter relationship in a beautiful light. Check out some of our favorite Bollywood movies that beautifully portray the father-daughter bond that made us emotional. 1. Thapad Thappad is the story of a woman's struggle against patriarchy and her father showing his full support for her. Jayant is a caring father who understands his daughter Amrita and does not try to impose his beliefs on her. The film showed him as a continuous source of encouragement for his daughter. He continues to love and support his daughter no matter what. The relationship between Jayant and Amrita is very honest, and watching this movie will make you love that relationship even more. 2. Piku The relationship between Piku and her father is unlike any other story but very precious. The movie is about Bhaskor (father) and Piku (daughter) who disagree on things but are always there for each other. Unlike any other Bollywood dad, Bashkor's feminist ideas make him fascinating to watch. The movie is wholesome with a refreshing approach to parenthood. 3. Middle Anrezi Anrezi Medium is a comedy-drama about a father determined to help his daughter fulfill her dream of studying in London. Sure, there are gaps in their relationship, as with any father-daughter relationship, but that doesn't take away from the beautiful bond they've built. 4. Gunjan Saxena Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a great film based on the life of the first Indian woman to join the Indian Air Force. The depiction of Gunjan Saxena's relationship with his father was particularly appreciated in the film. Gunjan Saxena is a driven, fearless and determined go-getter, and her father, always, is a pillar of support for her. He instilled in his daughter the belief that no goal is too high to achieve. Don't Miss: 6 Women Share the Best Life Advice Their Dads Gave Them 5. Shandar Shaandaar is another movie that depicts a beautiful father-daughter relationship. The film showed a strong bond between the characters of Alia and Pankaj Kapurs. In the film, Alia is an orphan who is then adopted by Bipin Arora. Her new mother, however, does not welcome her, but no matter what, her father loves her unconditionally.

