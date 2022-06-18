Entertainment
Teaser For Rajkumar Rao & Sanya Malhotra’s New Crime Mystery Bollywood Fim HIT: The First Case Out
The teaser for Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao’s next film HIT: the first case just came across the internet, and it looks very, very exciting.
The film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and also stars actress Sanya Malhotra in a major role.
The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu crime drama of the same name.
At the start of the trailer, Rajkummar’s character can be seen lying on a hospital bed, in what appears to be under observation by doctors.
However, as soon as he can remember, his character suddenly wakes up, after which the plot of the film unfolds.
According to the super-intense trailer, a girl whose car gets stuck on the freeway goes missing, along with her worried family.
After the complaint is reported to the police, Rajkummar’s character asks his senior to let him take over the missing girl case as he has a hunch.
The next few seconds of the trailer show the mystery surrounding the girl’s disappearance with Rajkummar’s character going through his own demons as he digs deeper to solve the mystery.
The film also features The Great Indian Murder fame Jatin Goswami and indian chak actress Shilpa Shukla, which means there’s a stellar cast on board.
Well, shortly after the trailer was released on social media, fans were certainly vocal about their views on this.
First look se toh #Hit looks #Superhit #HitTheFirstCase
Tata Play (@TataPlayin) June 17, 2022
Looks like a remake of Telugu’s first HIT case – @VishwakSenActor, #ruhanisharma.#All my wishes @RajkummarRao I’m pretty sure you’ll get there. That’s a beautiful story.
Karan Eppaturi (@KaranEppaturi) June 16, 2022
The fate of this film will probably predict the future of #VikramVedha– yet another Southern remake. Both films directed by the director of the original himself. wait with caution
Rakshan RT (@RakshanReddyT44) June 16, 2022
Iska Teaser aur Trailer acccha hai…Photo business kitna karegi ye nhin pata par content aur review dono accche hongein…All the best Raj!
lucknowwallah (@lucnowwallah1) June 16, 2022
Many congratulations big brother and the whole team of HIT best wishes aap ke jaisa kalakar, bada bhai, aur achha insan hona har kisi ki bat nahi
CINEMATOGRAPHER ABHISHEK MRITYUNJAY PANDEY (@3764f7f492c44da) June 16, 2022
Nice preview you look amazing Rajkumar Bhai.
ARYAN RAJ SINGH (@ARYANRAJSINGH30) June 16, 2022
Can’t wait to see this duo… magnificent
ForEverLiverpool (@SayanDe60447828) June 16, 2022
pathikgarg (@pathik12garg) June 17, 2022
All the best Dosts. Waiting impatiently. Watch in cinemas
Pawan Ladia (@pawan_dDUDE) Free Mp3 Download June 18, 2022
HIT: the first case is set to hit theaters on July 15.
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/110126-teaser-rajkumar-rao-sanya-malhotra-new-crime-mystery-bollywood-hit-the-first-case.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
