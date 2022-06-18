Malaika Arora, Bollywood diva and yoga practitioner celebrated pre-international yoga day with members of Avadh Utopia









NNA |

Updated: June 18, 2022 4:32 p.m. IS

Surat (Gujarat) [India]June 18 (ANI/PNN): Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva and yoga practitioner, captivated members of Avadh Utopia, Gujarat’s most prestigious lifestyle club in Surat, as she performed and taught various styles of yoga on the occasion of the pre-international Yoga Festival celebrations on June 18th.

“Avadh Group is recognized as a trustworthy brand,” remarked Malaika Arora, Bollywood actress and yoga practitioner. “It is heartwarming to see how the club strives to preserve the phenomenon of ‘family time’ through facilities and events that cater to all members of the family. Seeing so many dedicated utopians come to an early morning yoga celebration was amazing. There were pure, positive vibes at the event.”

International Yoga Day celebrations have been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation for the past two years. However, Avadh Utopia decided to celebrate International Yoga Day well ahead of schedule by inviting Bollywood actress and yoga practitioner Malaika Arora.

“Malaika Arora is a dynamic, self-taught star who has always practiced fitness in one form or another,” said Pratik Undhad, director of Avadh Utopia. “Today, she is a strong advocate for wellness through yoga, and her brand Sarva encourages people to focus on wellness of mind, body, and soul. She aligns perfectly on Utopia’s brand idea of ​​celebrating a positive lifestyle, which shows in all our events: the Utopian Cricket League, a summer camp for children or the celebration of yoga day. » Avadh strongly believes in the notion of family ties and community ties.”

Avadh Utopia recently organized a musical concert for its members with Amit Trivedi, a talented composer and singer. A crowd of over 15,000 turned out for the show. The club has previously collaborated with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra to commemorate International Yoga Day in 2019.

Avadh Utopia, with its presence in Vapi and Surat, is a members-only lifestyle club that proves to be a one-stop destination for the leisure and entertainment activities of its members. Avadh Utopia Vapi was launched in 2016 and Avadh Utopia Surat was established in 2018. The clubs offer exceptional services and bespoke hospitality through their luxury accommodation and food and beverage facilities. Avadh Utopia will launch its 3rd club, Avadh Utopia Plus, Vapi in December 2022.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/malaika-arora-bollywood-diva-and-yoga-practitioner-celebrated-pre-international-yoga-day-with-members-of-avadh-utopia20220618163203 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos