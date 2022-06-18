MLB Daily Dish: Best bets for June 17

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our best MLB bets for the day.
Below are the games that we believe offer you the best odds of winning bets. We’ll show you the starting pitchers’ matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide you with our betting information for that game.
We go into the weekend with a 25-7 record in our MLB betting this week, so we’ll be looking to end the weekend on a high.
Tampa Bay Rays (35-28) @ Baltimore Orioles (28-37), 6:05 p.m. ET
- BAL starting pitcher: Dean Kremer (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 4.82 K/9)
- Starting pitcher TB: Shane Baz (0-1, 19.29 ERA, 2.57 WHIP, 7.71 K/9)
- last 10: BAL is 5-5 in its last 10 games. TB is 4-6 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 8-2-0 in its last 10 games. TB is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: BAL have averaged 5.6 points in their last 10 games. TB averaged 4.1 points.
- Last 10 – Races allowed: BAL have allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.5 runs.
- MLB Best Bet:
Milwaukee Brewers (35-30) @ Cincinnati Reds (23-40), 6:40 p.m. ET
- CIN starting pitcher: Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.1 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 11.85K/9)
- MIL Start Launcher: Eric Lauer (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 9.78 K/9)
- Last 10: CIN is 5-5 in its last 10 games. MIL is 2-8 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games. MIL is 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CIN have averaged 5 points in their last 10 games. The MIL averaged 3.8 points.
- Last 10 – Races allowed: CIN has allowed 4.7 carries on average in its last 10 games. The MIL allowed 5.8 runs.
- MLB Best Bet:
Texas Rangers (30-33) @ Detroit Tigers (24-39), 8:40 p.m. ET
- THE starting pitcher: Tarik Skubal (5-3, 2.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.69 K/9)
- TEX starter launcher: Jon Gray (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9.87 K/9)
- last 10: DET is 3-7 in its last 10 games. TEX is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: DET is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games. TEX is 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: DET have averaged 2.3 points in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.4 points.
- Last 10 – Races allowed: DET have allowed 5.6 carries on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 5.3 executions.
- MLB Best Bet:
San Diego Padres (41-24) @ Colorado Rockies (27-37), 8:40 p.m. ET
- COL starting pitcher: Kyle Freeland (2-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 6.58 K/9)
- SD Start Launcher: MacKenzie Gore (4-2, 2.5 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 10.73 K/9)
- last 10: The LOC is 4-6 in its last 10 games. SD is 8-2 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: The LOC is 2-6-2 in its last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: The LOC have averaged 3.1 points in their last 10 games. SD averaged 7.6 points.
- Last 10 – Authorized score: The LOC has allowed 3.7 points on average in its last 10 games. SD allowed 2.8 runs.
- MLB Best Bet:
Arizona Diamondbacks (30-35) @ Minnesota Twins (37-28), 9:40 p.m.
- ARI starting launcher: Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.5 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 6.3 K/9)
- Starting Pitcher MIN: Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 4.24K/9)
- last 10: ARI is 4-6 in its last 10 games. MIN is 6-4 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games. MIN is 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: ARI has averaged 5.2 points in its last 10 games. MIN averaged 5 points.
- Last 10 – Races allowed: ARI has allowed 5.1 points on average in its last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.9 runs.
- MLB Best Bet:
Best staff bets:
Here you can keep track of all our picks for the day’s games: