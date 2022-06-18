Entertainment
Schwarzenegger receives vyshyvanka as a gift from the Ukrainian actor
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger received a gift of a ‘vyshyvanka’, an authentic Ukrainian embroidered shirt from Ukrainian actor Vlad Kabanets, who works with him on a film set in Toronto.
Kabanets shared his story with the Ukrainian public broadcaster CCP: AUreports Ukrinform.
I approached him and said: “Hello, I am from Ukraine, I would like on behalf of all Ukrainians to thank you for your support and give a small gift”, then I took out this vyshyvanka. He looked at it and said it looked a lot like his traditional Austrian. And I jokingly say, “You probably ripped this off of us,” Kabanets said.
The man said he decided to present a shirt, designed by a Lutsk-based brand, in a spontaneous gesture, in thanks for the actor’s support for Ukraine. In 2013, Vlad Kabanets moved to Canada from Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, which was one of the hardest hit by the Russian invasion at the start of a full-scale war. Kabanets worked in Toronto as an actor.
Kabanets pointed out that Arnold Schwarzenegger knows a lot about Ukraine and supports Ukrainians in times of war.
“I realize that our guys on the front line protecting us also grew up on Terminator and played Terminator as kids. I think for them, Arnold’s support can lift their spirits, at least a little.”
As Ukrinform reports, Hollywood actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger during his online address to the “Austrian World Summit” climate conference on Tuesday, June 14, said that with the tens of billions of euros paid to Russia for energy, Europe is therefore financing the Russian war against Ukraine.
Photo: Vlad Kabanet
Sources
2/ https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-society/3509701-schwarzenegger-gets-vyshyvanka-as-gift-from-ukrainian-actor.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
