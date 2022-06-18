This Netflix actor confessed to killing his mother from behind and was planning an assassination | Univision News Events





Actor Ryan Grantham, who pleaded guilty to murder in March for his mother’s crime, also intended to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to Canadian media. Radio Canada. Grantham has had roles in films such as Diary of a Wimpy Kid there The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Participate in series like Supernatural there iZombie. His last credit as an actor was his participation in the Netflix series, Riverdale, in 2019. The 24-year-old could face a life sentence, but with the possibility of parole after 10 years in prison. The horror: he killed his mother while playing the piano The Canadian outlet reported that Grantham rehearsed the murder shortly before killing his mother. Grantham committed the murder on March 31, 2020, when He shot him in the head while he was playing the piano. After committing the crime, he recorded videos in which he confessed to the murder and recorded images body of his mother, Barbara Anne Waite, 64. Public network Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) said court reports said Grantham had killed his mother to “prevent her from seeing the violence” he was about to commit. Lisa Grantham, the actor’s sister, found her mother dead the following day, April 1. He said his mother was battling cancer. “She was vulnerable and Ryan didn’t give her a chance to defend herself,” she said, adding that she was “afraid” he would get out of jail. He planned an assassination: “kill Justin Trudeau” This week, it was learned, according to CBC, that the young actor had loaded three pistols, ammunition, Molotov cocktails and a map with directions to Prime Minister Trudeau’s home, Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, where he lives. with her family. The middle detail that Grantham mentions his plan to kill Trudeau in a statement to the police. He also wrote in a diary of references to the assassination he wanted to commit. Grantham left Squamish (area where his mother lived) the day after the murder with her mother’s body still lying in the same spot where she had fallen after being shot. Intend drive 50 hours to Ottawa to kill Trudeau. CBC details that he then turned around and drove “in the belief that he would commit an act of mass violence.” Grantham never made it to the Trudeau family residence, but instead turned around and surrendered to police. CBC details to which prosecutor Michaela Donnelly referred psychiatric reports showing the actor had gone through clinical depression in the months preceding the crime. He also experienced violent and suicidal impulses as well as an increased sense of “Self-loathing and guilt towards his mother.” Two reports indicated that he suffered from a cannabis use disorder.

