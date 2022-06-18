Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor changed after marrying co-star Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt on April 14 in an intimate ceremony after 5 years of dating. Their love story started on the set of their next film Brahmastra and now they are husband and wife. While Ranbir and Alia have yet to realize that they are married, Neetu Kapoor has observed major changes in Ranbir after marrying Alia. Also Read – Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood stars we want to see alongside Ranbir Kapoor in parts 2 and 3

Talking about how Ranbir changed after getting married, Neetu told TOI, "I am the happiest today. She gave him lots of love and warmth. I feel the change in him. together. I'm very happy and I feel lucky that Alia has entered our family. So life has really changed and I'm very happy. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi (There is always this tension that he is not married. Now he is).

Ranbir and Alia exchanged vows in front of around 50 guests at the Vastu Residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill area. As the ceremony proceeded indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team handed out candy boxes to members of the media who had gathered outside the gated compound. Speaking about the low-key affair, Neetu said it will set an example for many that you don't have to have a big wedding. "You should have a marriage where you should be happy and the family should have fun. Otherwise, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain (You end up making other people happy). You should have fun," said she added.

The intimate wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends. The star couple took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in color-coordinated outfits. The newlywed couple hosted a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which saw guests including their former co-stars, friends and directors.

