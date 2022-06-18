Entertainment
Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor changed after marrying co-star Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt on April 14 in an intimate ceremony after 5 years of dating. Their love story started on the set of their next film Brahmastra and now they are husband and wife. While Ranbir and Alia have yet to realize that they are married, Neetu Kapoor has observed major changes in Ranbir after marrying Alia.
Talking about how Ranbir changed after getting married, Neetu told TOI, “I am the happiest today. She gave him lots of love and warmth. I feel the change in him. together. I’m very happy and I feel lucky that Alia has entered our family. So life has really changed and I’m very happy. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi (There is always this tension that he is not married. Now he is).
Ranbir and Alia exchanged vows in front of around 50 guests at the Vastu Residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. As the ceremony proceeded indoors, Ranbir and Alia’s team handed out candy boxes to members of the media who had gathered outside the gated compound. Speaking about the low-key affair, Neetu said it will set an example for many that you don’t have to have a big wedding. “You should have a marriage where you should be happy and the family should have fun. Otherwise, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain (You end up making other people happy). You should have fun,” said she added.
The intimate wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends. The star couple took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in color-coordinated outfits. The newlywed couple hosted a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which saw guests including their former co-stars, friends and directors.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.
Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/brahmastra-actor-ranbir-kapoor-has-changed-after-his-marriage-to-costar-alia-bhatt-says-neetu-kapoor-2105027/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 1017 ALYX 9SM SS23 Features Nike Mule and Evolved Streetwear June 18, 2022
- PM Modi remembers his mother’s compassion for his friend Abbas; “On the day of Eid, she prepared…” June 18, 2022
- Pakistan takes another step towards removal from FATF gray list June 18, 2022
- England Hockey Review of Findings from Whyte Review June 18, 2022
- Rovers Business Club | rovers.co.uk June 18, 2022