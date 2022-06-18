Father-daughter duos in Bollywood movies are breaking stereotypes – ThePrint

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Fathers are known to be the backbone of the family. In the past, Bollywood films featured the character of a father regarding his daughters as ‘paraya dhan’. Over time, a paradigm shift in the film industry can be seen as filmmakers now portray multiple characters breaking the stereotypical ideologies of society.

Some of the commendable films depict fathers supporting their daughters in all situations of their lives. On Father’s Day, let’s cherish the beautiful and strong father-daughter bond in Bollywood movies.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June and this year the special occasion to celebrate is June 19.

Let’s take a look at some Bollywood films with father-daughter duos, which have often won our hearts with their beautiful bond in breaking stereotypes.

Amir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat in “Dangal”

Released in 2016, ‘Dangal’, a sports drama that revolves around former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (tried by Aamir Khan) and his daughters Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Phogat (played by Sanya Malhotra) . The film encourages women to be equal to men in all areas and spheres of life. Amir Khan, who played the role of a strict father and coach to make his daughters world-class wrestlers, never supported the idea that women can’t be wrestlers. The film showed the strong bond between father and daughter.

“Mhari chhoriyan choro se kam hai ke”, this dialogue of Aamir won many hearts because it transmitted a strong message to all.

Aamir’s character believed that daughters are no less than sons, they are equal in all aspects, even physically. He may be considered a tough dad-coach, but he was a pillar for his daughter’s dreams.

Late Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal in ‘Angrezi Medium’

Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal in the movie “Angrezi Medium”, played the role of a progressive father who, despite his financial situation, never let his daughter’s dream suffer. He supports the ambition of his daughter played by Radhika Madan and sends her abroad to continue her studies. Like fathers in everyday life, Irrfan Khan in the film is doing everything possible and doing everything possible to fulfill his daughter’s dream. He never burdened or pressured his daughter with societal expectations.

Girls’ education has always been a hot and debatable topic in a patriarchal society. The Angrezi film community defies stereotypes and ideologies and has marked its place in Bollywood with its inspiring father-daughter relationship.

Kumud Mishra as Sachin Sandhu in “Thappad”

Kumud Mishra played the role of an open-minded father. Sachin Sandhu (Kumud Mishra) supported and encouraged his daughter (Taapsee Pannu) in every decision of her life, whether it was leaving marriage or filing for divorce during her pregnancy, as a father he always supported her daughter.

When everyone in the family even Sandhya’s mother (played by Ratna Pathak Shah) was against her daughter’s divorce as she thinks girls have to make adjustments in marriage to make it a success, but Sachin had a different view of the situation. . At this time, Sachin also realized that his wife also made sacrifices after marriage, but he never wanted his daughter to make sacrifices and should live her own life on her own terms.

In a patriarchal society, when girls are seen as “paraya dhan”, but Sachin does not limit himself to such an ideology, even after divorce, he wholeheartedly accepts it.

Amitabh Bachchan as Bhashkor Banerjee in “Piku”

The main reason you should consider watching Piku this Father’s Day is because the movie teaches some great lessons about the father and daughter relationship.

“Piku” was a very realistic character, who, although with a frowning forehead, took care of the childish behavior of his father Amitabh Bachchan. A father whose day was incomplete without his daughter Piku (Deepika Padukone). The film showed Bhashkor Banerjee’s liberal mindset on topics like marriage, sex, and love in the film. He never worried about the marital status of his daughter who was in her thirties. Bhashkor was considered the proud father of an independent, courageous and opinionated daughter. He motivated and supported her in each of her decisions.

Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’

Pankaj Tripathi has been praised for his performance as Anup Saxena in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. He portrayed a father who is there for his daughter, supporting her dreams against all odds in society. Anup supported his daughter Gunjan’s (played by Janhvi Kapoor) unusual dream of becoming a pilot. He supported her even when others called her unequal or unfit to be a pilot because she was a girl. Anup advised her to follow her dreams without thinking about other people’s opinions or what society says.

It is one of the most inspiring Bollywood movies with powerful dialogues.

Pankaj Tripathi’s dialogue from the film in support of Gujan’s dream is a lesson that regardless of being male or female, all should be treated as equals in all areas. He said: “Plane ladka udaaye ya ladki dono ko pilot hi bolte hain. Aur jab plane ko fark nahi padta hai ki use kaun udda raha hai for tumhe kyon padta hai? (Whether a man or a woman pilots the plane, they are both called pilots. And if the plane doesn’t care who pilots it, why should you?)”. (ANI)

