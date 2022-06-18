Entertainment
Karan Johar’s son Yash doesn’t like daddy’s pout, Kareena Kapoor praises Yash ‘Beta’ for telling the truth
Karan Johar is one of Bollywood’s most beloved film directors and producers. He is affectionately referred to as KJo by his family and close friends in B-town. The ace filmmaker has made binge-worthy films for the Hindi film industry including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and student of the year, among others. Talking about his personal life, Karan had embraced fatherhood in 2017 when he welcomed his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, through surrogacy. Ever since they were born, the sassy dad’s sassy kids have ruled social media with their adorable shenanigans.
After the birth of two little munchkins, Karan and his mother, Hiroo Johar’s life revolves around them, and it’s pretty evident on the doting dad’s social media handle. On December 14, 2021, to mark 20 years of the most iconic film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar had posted a hilarious video on his IG feed, where we could see Karan scolding his kids for not completing their homework. Answering him, Yash and Roohi had given a famous dialogue from their father, Karan’s film, K3G and it was so cute.
While we’ve seen Yash and Roohi pull their dad’s leg quite often, we witnessed another instance of the same on June 18, 2022, when Karan Johar took his IG handle and dropped a hilarious video featuring her beloved son, Yash. In the video, the director can be seen asking his son what he doesn’t like about his father. To which, Yash said he didn’t like it when Karan pouted for photographers. Not only that! The little one also mimicked his dad’s stylish pout, and the scene was too hilarious to miss. Along with the video, Karan wrote:
“I was ashamed.”
As early as the student of the year The director’s post went viral on social media, with many of his industry friends starting to show their love for the father-son duo in the comments section. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a self-proclaimed pout queen herself, commented: “I love you Yash, only you can tell her well done beta.” While Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “I Lovvvvvv himmm,” Malaika Arora wrote, “Hahahahaha Yash cutie bravo. Other celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sweta Bachchan Nanda and Aditi Rao Hydari poured a bunch of laughing emojis into the comment box.
Earlier, in a candid chat with Film Companion, Karan Johar revealed the one special gift he received from his two little ones, Roohi and Yash, on his 50th birthday. The director mentioned that his five-year-olds surprised him by shaking a leg to his favorite song, Dafli Walemovie, Sargame. KJo also shared that during his childhood, he used to follow Jaya Prada’s footsteps and not Rishi Kapoor’s footsteps while grooving to the song, and his father had no problem with that. In his words:
“You know what my kids give me…they’re five and a half and they know how obsessed I am with ‘Dafli Wale’ because it goes back to my childhood…as a kid, I don’t don’t think my dad even realized that every time he asked me to dance to that song I wasn’t doing Rishi Kapoor steps like I used to Jaya Prada steps and he was okay with his son performing those dance moves… This song is a big part of my childhood.”
We are in love with Karan Johar and his son, Yash Johar’s handsome bond. What do you think? Let us know!
