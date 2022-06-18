Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Entertainment





Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. The pair are set to be posthumously celebrated by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, when they and 22 other celebrities will receive their own stars on the iconic Walk of Fame next year, reports Deadline. Paul, who was just 40 when he died in a car accident in Los Angeles in 2013, will be celebrated in the Films category alongside Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman, Ludacris and the late Juanita Moore. And Jenni, who died in a plane crash in 2012 aged 43, will receive her star in the Recording category alongside Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson . President and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement: “The judging panel, made up of fellow Walk of Fame members, selects a group of honorees each year who represent diverse genres around the world. The panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we look forward to celebrating them as they make Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! Paul’s daughter Meadow took to Instagram to celebrate her father’s star, writing, “Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023! Congratulations dad! I know that young you would never believe it! I also know that you are embarrassed and grateful. and more. I love you !” Jordana Brewster, co-star of Paul’s ‘Fast and Furious’, wrote, “You are going to have your star. Shining forever. Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2023.”

