‘The woktiest place on Earth’: Bill Maher excoriates Hollywood for mass shootings, ‘insane amounts of gun violence’
Comedian Bill Maher delivered a scathing rebuke to Hollywood on Friday night, telling HBO audiences in real time that Tinseltown’s obsession with insane amounts of gun violence is having a dire impact.
Maher opened his closing comments by calling out the strange disconnect he sees between Hollywood’s treatment of gun violence and almost every other issue under the sun.
Now that we live in an age of corporate super-responsibility where every major American corporation bends over backwards to get on the politically correct side of every issue, Hollywood needs to tell us why that doesn’t include gun violence? Maher said. When Liberals Scream, Do Something! after a mass shooting, why aren’t we also addressing the fact that the average American child sees 200,000 acts of violence on screen before the age of 18 and that, according to the FBI, the one of the warning signs of a potential school shooter is a fascination with violence-filled entertainment? »
Maher said Hollywood is the smartest place in the world when it comes to social responsibility, citing intimacy coordinators, the Disneys standing on the Dont Say Gay drama and many other issues. Yet he said the gun violence remained untouched and unaddressed.
Weird, he added. The only thing we don’t call a trigger is the one that actually has a trigger.
Look at Mahers’ comments (note: language):
There’s a sickly similarity between Hollywood revenge fantasies and those of school shooters. pic.twitter.com/PU47JWhGiK
Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 11, 2022
Maher said he was aware some would see his comments as some sort of conservative rant or assume he was ignoring gun control, but he said that was not the case.
It’s just what’s real, he said, noting that the insane amounts of gun violence on TV and in movies are just a piece of the pie of the problems leading up to mass shootings.
Maher also took issue with the vengeful nature of many Hollywood films and said the protagonists are often seen as seeking revenge for a wrong. The violence shown is then excused or covered up under this guise.
They call them action movies, he says. They should call them revenge movies because that’s the plot of all of them. And there’s a sickly similarity between Hollywood’s revenge fantasies and those of school shooters.
The comedian said liberals often mock conservatives who advertise the idea that a good guy with a gun is needed to stop a bad guy with a gun. Yet he said Hollywood ironically churned out movie after movie that exemplified this very dynamic.
They hate it when people with guns say it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun, he said. But then they keep churning out movies with that exact plot.
The comments come after evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham, expressed similar concerns about violence in American culture. Like FaithwirePreviously reportedGraham said earlier this month that America is a nation addicted to violence and that cultures abandoning God leads to more problems.
The evangelist said American culture is full of violent imagery; he proposed to society to limit these themes in entertainment if we want to make a difference.
What would make a difference is a ban on all movies, TV shows and video games that graphically depict gun violence, bloodshed and death, Grahamwrote. We are a nation addicted to violence and they call it entertainment.
Read more of Graham’s remarkshere.
