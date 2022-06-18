Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix and more will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023! | Blake Shelton, Ellen Pompeo, Joe Jonas, Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Ludacris, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Paul Walker, Pentatonix, Ralph Macchio, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn

There’s about to be a lot of new stars on the Hollywood walk of fame in Los Angeles!!

It has just been revealed that several celebrities will receive this honor in 2023.

Variety reveals that Jonas Brothers and pentatonix are among the musical artists who will be honoured.

“What an honor Thank you @hwdwalkoffame!!” the Jonas Brothers shared on instagram story.

“Thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for this honor, and to all of the fans who have joined us on this journey over the past 10 years! The dream has come true,” PTX wrote, with a video.

Read more inside…

Also configured to receive stars Mindy Kaling, Ralph Macchio, Uma Thurman, Ellen Pompeo, Vince Vaughn, Blake Shelton and much more.

Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera and Juanita Moore will all earn posthumous stars on the Walk of Fame.

Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Selection Panel Ellen K. announced the selections for the coming year on Friday morning (June 17).

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we look forward to celebrating them as they make Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk,” he said. she said at a press conference.

Check out the list of all the celebrities who will receive a star in 2023 below…

Movies

Ludacris

Bill Pullman

Uma Thurman

Vince Vaughn

John Waters

Juanita Moore

Paul Walker

Television

Jon Favreau

Mindy Kaling

Martin Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Garrett Morris

Ellen Pompeo

Registration

Mark Anthony

Irving Azoff

Sheila E

Jonas Brothers

Lenny Kravitz

Blake Shelton

Charlie Wilson

Jenni Rivera

Live Theatre/Live Performance

Lang-Lang

Melba Moore

pentatonix

Congratulations to all the winners!