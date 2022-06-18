Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera posthumously selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2023

Paul Walker went from child model to commercial actor, then from teenage TV star to international fame in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

Jenni Rivera is a singer known for leaving her mark on the regional Mexican music genre, selling over 20 million records worldwide.

And on Friday, it was announced that the two would be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2023.

In all, 24 new celebrities have been honored in the Class of 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has revealed, as reported Deadline.

The judging panel, made up of fellow members of the Walk Of Famers, selects a group of winners each year representing various genres in the entertainment world.

Walker, who was 40 when he died in a car accident in Los Angeles in November 2013, was among seven successful performers in the Films category.

Other winners include Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman, Ludacris and Juanita Moore (posthumous).

Rivera was just 43 when she was killed in a plane crash near Monterrey, Mexico in December 2012.

The Billboard Top Latin Albums chart-topper released 12 studio albums between 1999 and 2011, earning him numerous accolades, including four Latin Grammy nominations.

Rivera was selected in the Recording category withLenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.

In the Live Theater/Live Performance category, Lang Lang, Melba Moore and Pentatonix were on the list.

There were six celebrities who made it under the television banner, which includesJon Favreau, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, Ellen Pompeo and Mindy Kaling.

Upon hearing the news of her selection, Kaling was thrilled to learn that she had been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

‘I’m stunned! I get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s crazy,’ The Office star shared in an Instagram post with emotion evident in her words.

‘I am so honoured. I grew up watching people I so admire entertain stars and I never thought I would join them. It inspires me to work harder and dream bigger! Thanks @warnerbrostv @hwdwalkoffame!’

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame now consists of more than 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce credits EM Stuart, volunteer president of the organization in 1953, with the brainchild of creating a Walk of Fame. Stuart is said to have proposed the WOF as a way to “maintain the glory of a community whose name signifies glamor and excitement to every corner of the world”.

Listing to receive a star doesn’t always result in that person getting one. until 2024.

Each nominee has a fee of $50,000, which is usually paid by the nominating organization,to the charitable foundation Hollywood Historic Trust for the creation, installation and maintenance of the star.