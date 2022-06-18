Paul Walker receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans react





The late actor Paul Walker was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, nearly nine years after his death. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic Los Angeles landmark made up of more than 2,700 stars embedded in the sidewalks. Each star is named after a notable entertainment celebrity. Paul’s induction into the Walk of Fame received positive feedback from his fans and former co-stars. Read also : Priyanka Chopra Congratulates The Jonas Brothers On Honoring The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Tells Nick Jonas “So Proud Of You” {{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}



According to Variety, the selections were announced Friday by radio host Ellen K, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel. The judging panel, made up of people with existing stars on the Walk of Fame, chose the winners from hundreds of star nominees. Their selections were approved by the chambers board on Wednesday. The Paul Walkers star will be set in 2023, alongside fellow actors Uma Thurman, Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo. Paul died in 2013 in a road accident, when the car he was traveling in hit a lamppost. His friend Roger Rodas, who was driving, also died. Paul has worked in movies for over 30 years and is best known for playing Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. {{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}



Jordana Brewster, who played his wife in the Fast and Furious films, tweeted an old photo of Paul on film sets and wrote: You’re gonna get your star. Shining forever. Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2023. Many fans also took to social media saying it was too late but well deserved. One fan tweeted, About time @RealPaulWalker got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! #paulwalker #GoneTooSoon. Another fan wrote, Paul left us way too soon. But the star makes him immortal. Other Walk of Fame inductees this year include the Jonas Brothers in the music category. Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Saturday morning to congratulate her musician-husband Nick Jonas and brothers Joe and Kevin on the honor. {{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}





