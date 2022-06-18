‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Is a Great Calling Card for Actor-Writer-Director Cooper RaiffExBulletin

Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth had to perform at the Sundance Film Festival practically because of the pandemic, so he didn’t hear the applause from critics on his bittersweet comedy-drama.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

The romantic comedy-drama “Cha Cha Real Smooth” was a hit with audiences at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and also with distributors. It was sold for $15 million to Apple TV+. Critic Bob Mondello says “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a great calling card for his multi-hyphenate young filmmaker, as in actor-writer-director Cooper Raiff.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: Andrew, having finished college not knowing what’s next, is reduced to sleeping on a cot in his little brother’s room and working in a humiliating fast food…

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

COOPER RAIFF: (As Andrew) So you just want, like, chili on the corn dog?

MONDELLO: …Which makes taking his 12-year-old brother, David, to a friend’s bat mitzvah kind of like a minefield.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Have you ever found a job?

MONDELLO: Fortunately, he is resourceful.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

RAIFF: (As Andrew) Your daughter asked me the same question, and I don’t have a good answer. But you don’t have a party starter here tonight, so that’s my job, and it’ll be free.

MONDELLO: His brother’s table is easy to motivate, especially since young David hasn’t had the courage to talk to his girlfriend but can dance with her.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

RAIFF: (As Andrew) I have a question. Do we like the song called “Funkytown”?

MONDELLO: But single mother Domino and her daughter, Lola…

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

DAKOTA JOHNSON: (As Domino) We shouldn’t go dancing, should we?

VANESSA BURGHARDT: (As Lola) We definitely shouldn’t.

MONDELLO: …don’t get up. So Andrew, who is played by filmmaker Cooper Raiff, takes them on as a project.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

JOHNSON: (As Domino) That’s very sweet, but she won’t dance. Its good. Lola is autistic. That’s why she’s working on her cube at the bat mitzvah party.

RAIFF: (As Andrew) Is it difficult?

JOHNSON: (As Domino) Yeah, the – it’s really hard. I can’t do it for the life of me, but she’s really good at it.

RAIFF: (As Andrew) I meant the…

JOHNSON: (As Domino) I know what you meant. No. I mean, sometimes – not because of her.

RAIFF: (As Andrew) I’m sorry. I think I could take her to the dance floor, though.

JOHNSON: (As Domino) I’ll give you a thousand dollars.

RAIFF: (As Andrew) Like, would you bet me a thousand dollars?

JOHNSON: (As Domino) No, I’ll give it to you.

RAIFF: (As Andrew) OK, well, that’s not funny. And if I…

MONDELLO: Lola dances, Domino is charmed and Andrew is invaded by Jewish mothers in the bat mitzvah parking lot. As David tells their mother…

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

EVAN ASSANTE: (As David) They said he makes sure everyone has a perfect night, and they need a designated party orchestrator.

LESLIE MANN: (As Andrew’s mother) Andrew, it’s so much fun.

RAIFF: (As Andrew) You think so?

MANN: (As Andrew’s mother) Yeah.

MONDELLO: It will also put him in frequent contact with Domino and Lola, and a relationship develops – a complicated relationship.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

RAIFF: (As Andrew) Do you have a husband?

JOHNSON: (As Domino) I have a fiancé – Joseph. He’s in Chicago.

RAIFF: (As Andrew) He’s not Lola’s father, is he?

JOHNSON: (As Domino) No.

MONDELLO: As a writer in this film and also in his first film two years ago, Raiff displays a gift not just for character and dialogue, but for structure. David, 12, Andrew, 22, Domino, 32, Andrew’s mother, and David, 40, are each grappling with turning points in their lives, and Raiff blends their stories with an intelligent I guess. I’ll just have to stop being surprised by. He likes to stage performers, notably Dakota Johnson’s Domino, which is luminous.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH”)

JOHNSON: (As Domino) I feel very comfortable with you. I don’t know why, but I know it.

MONDELLO: It’s playing Andrew, though, where Raiff shines. The character is funny, relatable, insinuating, sincere almost to the point of fault, which obviously reflects the filmmaker himself. He told interviewers that “Cha Cha Real Smooth” follows his own experience in his early twenties, and he’s only in his mid-twenties now. Presumably, Raiff is more driven in real life than Andrew. You don’t get two movies produced in three years during a pandemic without pushing hard enough, but he makes the pups’ vulnerability extremely appealing, and he made “Cha Cha Real Smooth” as slick as possible.

I am Bob Mondello.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “FUNKYTOWN”)

LIPPS INC: (Singing) Well, I talk about it, talk about it, talk about it, talk about it. Talk, talk, talk about moving. I have to move on. I have to move on. I have to move on.

Copyright © 2022 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.