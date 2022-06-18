Entertainment
Anti-Asian attack at McDonalds drive-thru draws crowd demanding end to hate – Daily News
Dozens of activists gathered on Friday, June 17, alongside members of a Filipino-American family who were victims of an anti-Asian attack in May when a man in a Jeep hit their vehicle as they waited in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s in North Hollywood.
The Roque family were surrounded by activists gathered outside a Van Nuys courthouse demanding justice for the suspect, Nicholas Weber, who has been charged with assaulting the family’s father and mother who, along with their daughter , received fries in a McDonalds on Boulevard de la Victoire, on May 13.
We are here to hold the government accountable for its lack of response and to demand that District Attorney George Gascon prosecute Nicholas Weber to the fullest extent of the law, said Katie Joaquin, chair of the board of directors of the Philippino Migrant Center.
Victims allege the father suffered a broken rib and the mother was strangled but survived. In a video of their daughter, a man can be seen verbally attacking the family with racist language and moves mocking their Asian background.
The District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Weber on June 5 for hate-motivated battery, including a felony grievous bodily harm charge. An arrest warrant was issued for Weber after he failed to appear for a court hearing on June 8.
Patricia Roque, the daughter, said they still feared for our lives and learned that the alleged abuser lived near them in North Hollywood. Family and neighbors fear he will continue to target them.
The activists who gathered on Friday belong to groups active in the Filipino community, including those fighting for workers’ rights. They chanted Justice for the Roque family and urged authorities to do more to investigate and prosecute the hate crime case.
Some feared the case would not be fully investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Joaquin of the Philippino Migrant Center said members of the Roque family had taken up causes for their community, and now it was the community’s turn to stand up for the family.
She said she first met the mother, Nerissa Roque, when she fought to “collect back wages (for healthcare workers) from a big, millionaire employer”.
Nerissa’s son, Patrick, is an activist “who fights for the rights and well-being of migrant workers”, Joaquin said.
Other groups that have rallied around the family include the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON), Los Angeles Migrants, Youth Alliance, Bayanihan Collective and Anakbayan.
Patricia Roque told the Los Angeles Daily News that she was disappointed with law enforcement’s response to the attack on her parents. She said police arrived an hour after the incident was reported. She alleged that Weber was taken to the hospital, released, and issued a citation. She says officers told her family that Weber should have been taken to an LAPD station.
Now she fears Weber is targeting her family and others after he fails to show up for her audition.
The family’s attorney, Sandy Roxas, said Friday that gatherings like these are often needed to get law enforcement to take hate crime cases seriously.
“It’s really unfortunate that these kinds of Asian hate cases aren’t really a priority unless the media and the community get involved and the lawyers get involved,” Roxas said.
The incident comes after a series of anti-Asian hate incidents nationwide and in Orange County. Locally, in 2020, a Filipina-American was the victim of verbal abuse from woman who filmed her shouting racial epithets.
Patricia Roque, who describes herself as an introvert, said she decided to speak out more because people in her community and other communities vulnerable to hateful attacks shouldn’t have to face such a reality.
At one point, she cried as she listened to an artist recite a poem about attacks on Asian women. It was made up during media interviews about the attack on McDonalds, she said, but at the time she said, “It struck me that the Filipino community… the Asian community and other vulnerable communities have been dealing with this for years.”
“And it just struck me that it’s been going on for so long, and we’ve just stood back and watched it happen, and it’s unfortunate,” she said.
