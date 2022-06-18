Search | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

As usual, we were observing the night sky to the west around 9:35 p.m. This time we observed the constellation Virgo. When you look west you will be able to see what looks like a sideways diamond that has been crushed. It is the constellation of Corvus.

Just above is the Virgin. We explored the myths of the Virgin. The zodiac sign is called Virgo the Virgin, so it has always been associated with the image of a woman or a young girl, as the woman was called in ancient times. You may remember that since it’s such an ancient constellation, there are many different stories about the girl’s real identity.

Many will agree that she is the daughter of Zeus and either Themis, his second wife, or Demeter, a companion. Their daughter is called Astraea, who some say is the goddess of innocence.

The legend says that at the beginning of mankind, we lived in perpetual spring, peace, prosperity and people never grew old. It was called the golden age.

Astraea was born mortal and placed on Earth to rule human justice. As mankind ceased to honor the gods and descended into corruption, they left our planet and flew away. When she left, it ended the golden age and the perpetual spring and people began to suffer from illnesses and diseases.

In a more popular myth, the young girl would be Persephone, the daughter of Zeus and Demeter. Sometimes Persephone is the spring goddess and sometimes she is the harvest goddess. Sometimes her mother, Demeter, is mother earth and other times she is the goddess of the harvest.

In all versions, Persephone is kidnapped by Hades, the god of the underworld. Her mother is so devastated that she ceases to perform her duties as Mother Earth. The Earth stops growing and people are starving.

In other versions, she deliberately ruins the harvest because she is so angry that she cannot see her daughter.

In one version, Demeter travels to Hades to retrieve her daughter. After many arguments and negotiations, Hades allows Persephone to leave on the condition that she return and spend four months in the underworld.

In other versions, either Zeus goes to Hades to ask him to free his daughter, or he decrees that she must leave the underworld. Again, Hades allows her on the condition that she return to the underworld for six months.

Thus, each time it leaves, the Earth dies and each time it returns (in the spring) the Earth comes back to life. This is how the seasons were explained in Greek mythology.

It should also be noted that Tuesday is the summer solstice, also known as the longest day of the year!

Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.

