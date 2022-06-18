Entertainment
Ms. Marvel – His Name Is Khan: Editorial On Hollywood’s Rejection Of The White Savior Complex
Ms. Marvel, features the first Muslim lead character, marking a major break in the film industry’s portrayal of a community long confined to stereotypical roles
Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani
Her name is Khan. And she is a superhero. The new Disney series, Ms. Marvel, features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Muslim lead character, marking a major break in Hollywood’s portrayal of a community long confined to stereotypical roles as victims, criminals or terrorists. Here, 16-year-old Kamala Khan, played by Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, realizes that a bracelet that’s a family heirloom carries superpowers that allow her to save the world. The series captures the nuances of what it’s like to be a young woman – brunette and Muslim – in a multicultural society, where blending in can mean turning away from one’s cultural roots. Ms. Vellani is set to reprise her role in The Marvels next year alongside Brie Larson (who is white) as Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris (who is black) as Monica Rambeau. Given Hollywood’s history of the white savior complex, this change is welcome. It represents the latest gain in the industry’s long fight for greater diversity, highlighted in 2015 by the #OscarsSoWhite campaign after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded all 20 actor nominations to artists whites. If Black Panther introduced the world to a black superhero, Hidden Figures brought to light the true stories of black women who played pivotal roles in America’s space program.
This trend is not limited to Hollywood and extends to all sectors. In India, Muslim actors of an earlier era had to work under Hindu pseudonyms. Even when that changed, high-profile stars — albeit Muslim — almost always played characters with Hindu names. Muslim characters were mostly sidekicks or villains. In recent years, a wave of films has broken this pattern, offering heroes who are identifiable as Muslims. From Chak De! India and Raazi to Pari and Secret Superstar, many of these same films also have women in central roles, breaking the double glass ceilings. In the sports world, British Olympic diving champion Tom Daley and Indian sprint queen Dutee Chand have come out as gay. Two of the biggest stars in women’s soccer, Marta of Brazil and Megan Rapinoe of the United States of America, are openly gay. But it’s also important not to confuse more diverse representation in popular culture and sports with a fundamental crack in the power structures that govern industries and societies: they remain resistant to challenge. Eddy Grant’s ‘Gimme Hope Jo’anna’ is often heard at pool parties today, even though it’s actually a searing anti-apartheid anthem and racial discrimination remains real in the whole world. Bollywood is still expecting a Dalit character as a hero, although Marathi and Tamil films are better at addressing the caste. Bollywood films with positive Muslim characters have not alleviated the hatred that the community endures daily in India. Popular culture can help catalyze broader change. But only real policies – not a superhero – that take into account social prejudices and inequalities can make the world fairer.
