Entertainment
Jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial must restart deliberations
SANTA MONICA, Calif. After two days of deliberations during which they reached verdicts on almost all of the questions put to them, the jurors of a civil trial deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from zero on Monday.
By the end of the court day Friday, the Los Angeles County jury had reached an agreement on whether Cosby sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 in 1975, and whether Huth deserved damages. In all, they had answered eight of the nine questions on their verdict form, all but one of which asked whether Cosby acted in a way that should warrant punitive damages.
Judge Craig Karlan, who had promised a juror when she agreed to serve that she could leave after Friday for a pre-commitment, decided over objections from Cosby’s lawyers to accept and read the verdict on the issues to which the jury had responded. But he had to change course when deputies from the Santa Monica courthouse appeared and asked him to clear the courtroom. The courthouse has a mandatory closing time of 4:30 p.m. due to a lack of overtime budget for MPs
A d
Karlan refused to demand that the outgoing juror, who had been chosen as president, return on Monday, so the jurors will have to start over with a substitute in her place.
I won’t go back on my word, said Karlan.
It was a bizarre end to a strange day of jury deliberation. It started with a note to the judge about what he called a personality issue between two of the jurors that made their job difficult.
After calling them into the courtroom and getting them to agree to each juror being heard in the discussions, the jurors resumed, but had a constant series of questions about issues with their verdict form that the judge and the lawyers had to discuss and respond. One question was about how to calculate damages.
After the lunch break, Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, requested a mistrial due to a photo taken by a member of Cosby’s team that showed a juror standing near an accuser of Cosby who sat in the audience watching the trial.
A d
Karlan said the photo did not indicate any conversation and quickly dismissed the motion to quash, gaining assurances from the juror in question and then the entire jury that no one had discussed the matter with them.
The accuser, Los Angeles artist Lily Bernard, who filed her own lawsuit against Cosby in New Jersey, denied speaking to jurors.
I never spoke to any jurors, ever,” Bernard told the judge from his seat in the courtroom. I would never do anything to jeopardize this case. I don’t even look at them.
Karlan fought to overcome obstacles and keep jurors deliberating as long as possible, and kept lawyers, reporters and court staff in the courtroom ready to flee as soon as a verdict was reached. read, but it was ultimately unsuccessful.
A d
Jurors began deliberating Thursday morning after a two-week trial.
Cosby, 84, who was released from prison when his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was overturned nearly a year ago, did not show up. He denied any sexual contact with Huth in an excerpt from a 2015 video deposition shown to jurors. The denial was repeated throughout the trial by his spokesman and lawyer.
In contentious closing arguments, Bonjean urged jurors to look past the public allegations against Cosby and only consider the trial evidence, which she says doesn’t come close to proving Huth’s case.
A d
Huth’s attorney, Nathan Goldberg, told jurors that Cosby should be held accountable for the harm he did to his client.
The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Huth and Bernard each did.
___
Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.click2houston.com/entertainment/2022/06/18/bill-cosby-civil-trial-jury-must-start-deliberations-over/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Nepal will move away from the melting camp of Everest base camp – BBC News June 18, 2022
- Erdogan’s visit to Belgrade extremely important June 18, 2022
- Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlory and Jon Rahm mix at the US Open June 18, 2022
- Donald Trump defends his allies who testified against him in an hour-long speech June 18, 2022
- Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor changed after marrying co-star Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor June 18, 2022