Guy Ritchie to Direct Live-Action Hercules Remake – The Hollywood Reporter





Guy Ritchie boarded Disney’s next live-action remake Hercules. Ritchie will direct the remake based on the 1997 film, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Ritchie previously directed Disney’s live-action in 2019 Aladdin, which crossed the billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office. Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, wrote an early draft of the screenplay. The studio is currently looking for writers for the project. Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity Warare set to produce the film through their AGBO banner. The original 1997 film, directed by Ron Clements and Jon Musker, offered a musical retelling of the Greek legend in which the hero must save Olympus from the god of the underworld, Hades. Tate Donovan voiced Hercules, while James Woods voiced Hades. It is not clear whether the new take on Hercules will retain the musical elements of the original. The remake marks the latest live-action movie to join the Disney slate. Rachel Zegler is set to star as Snow White in a story directed by Marc Webb and also starring Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action remake of The little Mermaid, which stars Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey as Ariel, will be released on Memorial Day weekend next year. Deadline was the first to break the news.

