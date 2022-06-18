Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers, more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars





Uma Thurman, Paul Walker and the Jonas Brothers are just a few of the famous names that will grace the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Chambers Walk of Fame Selection Panel Chair Ellen K. announced the selections Friday. A grand total of 24 artists will be honored in the following categories: motion pictures, television, theatre/live performance and recording. Thurman was nominated in the Films category along with comedian Vince Vaughn, rapper and ‘Fast & Furious’ star Ludacris, ‘The Sinner’ star Bill Pullman and director John Waters, known for his work on ‘Hairspray’ , “Pink Flamingos,” and “Cry Baby.” Oscar-nominated actress Juanita Moore and beloved star of “The Fast and The Furious” franchise, Paul Walker, are set to be posthumously honored in the category. Moore died in 2014 aged 99, while Walker died in 2013 aged 40 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident. Pop group The Jonas Brothers will receive their star in the Recording category, joining rocker Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Sheila E, Irving Azoff, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson. Jenni Rivera will be honored posthumously in the Recording category. She died in 2012 in a plane crash that killed six people. The Television category will honor actor and director Jon Favreau, “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” star Mindy Kaling, “Bad Boys” star Martin Lawrence, “The Karate Kid” star Ralph Macchio, the original ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Garrett Morris and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo. Actress Uma Thurman will receive her star in the Movies category. AFP via Getty Images The Live Theatre/Live Performance category will pay tribute to world-renowned pianist Lang Lang, singer Melba Moore, and a cappella group Pentatonix. The panel carefully selected these talented individuals, and we look forward to celebrating them as they make Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk, Ellen K said during Friday’s press conference. The dates of the ceremonies for the new selections have not yet been announced. After hearing that she made the cut, Kaling took to social media to gloat over the recognition. “I am stunned! I get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s crazy,” she said. wrote on Instagram. “I’m so honored. I grew up watching people I admire so much host stars and I never thought I’d join them. It inspires me to work harder and dream bigger! Thank you @ warnerbrostv @hwdwalkoffame!” Walker died in 2013 at the age of 40 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. MovieMagic A cappella group Pentatonix couldn’t contain their own excitement, taking to Twitter to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “PTX ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME!?!? Thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for this honor, and to all the fans who have joined us on this journey over the past 10 years! Dream come true @HollywoodArea,” they tweeted. Martin Lawrence also couldn’t help but share the exciting news, write on instagram, “Your boy gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! An absolute honor to be among the icons of entertainment!

