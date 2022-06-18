Anil Kapoor reveals why he hasn’t taken on new Hollywood projects

Anil Kapoor is currently busy with promotions for his upcoming movie, JugJugg Jeeyo and has a long list of projects on the go. However, the actor, who played a quiz show host in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, currently has no plans to return to Hollywood. He explained the reasons why he had not undertaken a new project in the West. Read also : Anil Kapoor dances in a towel, demands 400 takes in JugJugg Jeeyo’s blooper video; Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani imitate him

Anil will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the hit BBC series, The Night Manager. He will play the role of the arms dealer in the show called Captain in India.

Talking about not getting into Hollywood projects anymore, Anil told Variety in an interview, There are shows, movies, that are shown to me. Sometimes things don’t work out, for various reasons. Maybe that’s the role. Maybe that’s the script, maybe that’s when they approached me. And sometimes there can be situations where I feel like it’s not worth going for that kind of movie, or that kind of role.”

He is, however, open to working in the West if the idea excites him and said, But I’m always open to jobs that challenge me, which will help me develop my acting craft. And I would like to work with filmmakers who can challenge me and make me a better actor in the West. I’m looking forward to it.”

Anil Kapoor plays a romantic-at-heart husband in JugJugg Jeeyo who plans to divorce his wife, played by Neetu Kapoor. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and will hit theaters on June 24. He will next also work on Ranbir Kapoor-starring Animal and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starring Fighter. The actor will also be seen in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra, which stars his son Harsh Varrdhan in the lead.