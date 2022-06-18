Kit Harington reportedly on board for Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off









game of thrones fans may not have seen the last of Jon Snow. According to Hollywood journalista sequel to HBO’s hit fantasy drama is in development, starring the British actor Kit Harington ready to resume his role as the Northern World’s favorite bastard who became heir to the Iron Throne. Described as a live-action spinoff series, the Jon Snow-centric show is set to take place after the events of Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019 after almost a decade. HBO declined to comment. Representatives for Harington did not immediately respond to request for comment. The reopening of Jon Snows’ story would shake up the eighth and final season of The Division and give viewers the opportunity to learn the fate of the Emmy-winning series’ surviving characters. Jon Snow was last seen traveling north beyond the Wall with the wildlings, after being exiled from Westeros. A series of sequels could also open the door for other familiar faces to return, including Jon Snow’s half-siblings Sansa and Arya Stark, played by Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. It would also be a sign that HBO will expand George RR Martins’ GOT universe beyond the source material. (Like CNN, HBO is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.) News of possible Jon Snow spin-off comes ahead of franchise spin-off premiere Dragon House August 21 on HBO. The 10-episode series, set 200 years before Game Of Thrones, is based on Martins’ novel Fire and Blood and follows House Targaryen, the dragon-riding family from which Daenerys Targaryen descends. Harington was nominated for two Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, during his stint on Game of Thrones. He has since appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Dane Whitman in Eternals, appeared in an episode of Amazons Modern Love and starred in the title role of Shakespeares Henry V at Londons National Theatre.

