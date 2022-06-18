Entertainment
Hollywood producer rebuilds his family’s crumbling English estate
In 2013, Hollywood producer Hopwood Depree was unwinding after work with wine and casual internet scrolling. Scrolling through ancestry websites, he discovered a huge English estate bearing his unusual name: Hopwood Hall. His grandfather had always spoken vaguely of a Hopwood castle in the family’s past, and apparently it wasn’t just a conversation. Depree learned that the 600-year-old, 60-room, abandoned mansion on 5,000 acres in Middleton was, in fact, her family’s long-forgotten ancestral home.
Nearing fifty, 40-year-old Depree felt an immediate connection and would soon leave Los Angeles for England with a new purpose: to restore his family estate to its former glory. He gave up his Hollywood career, including pitching shows for the McDonalds TV channel.
As much as I loved their McNuggets, I was now off to England to fulfill my destiny, he writes in Downton Shabby: One Americans Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Families English Castle (William Morrow), now available.
Hopwood Hall had been empty since the two male heirs were killed in World War I and was owned by the town council when Depree found him. The estate near Manchester, a few hundred miles north of London, was collapsing. Despite being surrounded by a 13-foot, razor-topped fence dubbed the Scrotum Shredder, the vandals had already smashed many of the 812 windows and removed priceless wooden carvings from the walls. Trees sprouted from the 35 chimneys, the roof was strewn with holes and water leaked through the walls. Rotten floors have crumbled. Much of the mansion was too decrepit to enter, with experts predicting its demise within a decade or a $10 million price tag to restore its former glory. The people of Middleton felt an affinity for the Hall and no one wanted to lose it, but since it was empty, time and Mother Nature showed no mercy.
But the history of Hopwood Halls was impressive. From the 1400s until World War I, it was home to the Hopwood family (Deprees branch of the family tree left for America in the late 1700s), through the Crusades, the Black Death and the American Wars. roses. Its 60 rooms included a massive reception room and a morning room, whose wall of windows faced the daily sunrise. Elaborate carvings were carved into the walls and intricate paintings covered the ceilings. Well maintained gardens surrounded the house.
Former Halls guests included Lord Byron (who wrote the four-part Childe Harolds narrative poem Pilgrimage while there) and Frederic Chopin, who performed in the drawing room. In 1992, Queen Elizabeth visited to attend an opening ceremony for the college. Ozzy Osborne once performed onsite at this college’s nightclub, famous for being bombarded onstage with a beer thrown by his future wife, Sharon Osborne.
After discovering his ancestral past in 2013, for the next three years Hopwood Depree made numerous trips to Middletown to visit the mansion. In 2017 he moved there, intending to save Hopwood Hall from ruin.
Depree was an unlikely choice to lead the renovation: He was impractical, writing that his last visit to a home improvement store ended in tears in a Home Depot parking lot. Which is why Middleton natives would later joke that tinkering didn’t mean tinkering to Hopwood, but inexperienced dim Yank.
While locals were enthusiastic about Depree’s efforts to revive Hopwood Hall, many of their ancestors had worked there as cooks and servants, gardeners and drivers, they weren’t sure the newcomer was the man for the job. .
Most first saw him as a blonde California jerk with his head in the clouds, teeth whitened and bronzer all over his face, Hopwood writes. Which isn’t to say Middleton didn’t welcome Depree. Without Hopwood living in the area for generations, the villagers were delighted with the American presence. When he visited the local pub, the Hopwood Arms, a cheer invariably broke out.
Hopwoods in the Hopwood! they would roar.
With funding Depree has raised from organizations such as Historic England and the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, construction crews and heritage experts have been working on Hopwood Hall since 2017. There has had stops and starts, for reasons ranging from a global pandemic to a 500-year-old feud that still simmers in the hearts of Hopwoods’ closest neighbors. The city council gave him the house as long as he could prove that he cared for it responsibly. (This was a legal agreement between the council and Hopwood, and it was so serious that his attorney explained that Hopwood would literally face jail time if found in breach of the agreement.)
So far, the foundation of the mansion has been shored up and its roof replaced, the whole building has been made wind and water proof. Whenever possible, villagers stepped in to help, sweeping dusty rooms or picking up debris. A local electrician offered his services for free to make his elderly mother proud.
I was starting to get a taste of how the village mentality worked, writes Depree.
The reno was also a treasure hunt of sorts, with a gas mask found under one set of planks (probably a remnant from a World War) and a pair of cloth shoes under another (probably placed in the Middle Ages to ward off the witches) . Behind a wall was a priest’s hole (where preachers hid from religious persecution) and inside was an ancient chest worth thousands of English pounds.
While fundraising and project management were Deprees’ forte as a producer, no one ever asked him to pick up a hammer. Instead, locals teased, Hopwood, why don’t you make yourself useful and go film a toothpaste commercial!
In 2018, restoration efforts led by Hopwood Depree enabled Hopwood Hall to hold its first Christmas party since World War I (in a part of the mansion that was safe enough for guests). Today, the work continues, with up to 30 workers on site daily. This summer, Depree will take visitors on tours through the mansion’s original medieval gates and into the courtyard, showcasing the guardroom, reception hall and family chapel.
As for when this labor of love might finally be over, Depree can only laugh. My magic words for this answer are three years. But I also said it three years ago!
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2022/06/18/hollywood-producer-is-rebuilding-familys-crumbling-english-estate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘No more high-level strategic council meeting with Greece’: Erdogan June 18, 2022
- How the way we dress has changed The Irish Times June 18, 2022
- PM Modi meets his mother Hiraba on his 100th birthday in Gujarats Gandhinagar June 18, 2022
- The future of the creator economy in the world of Web3 June 18, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022 Schedule Cricket, Teams, Venue, Matches, India Squad, Date, Live Broadcast and Live Streaming June 18, 2022