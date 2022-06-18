Bill Cosby’s civil lawsuit must re-deliberate following a strange technicality





After two days of jury deliberation in a civil lawsuit againstBill Cosbythe notoriously slow gears of justice have become even slower. As reported byAssociated Pressthe jurors, who have returned verdicts on nearly every question put to them, will have to start over early next week and re-deliberate with a new member and foreman. JudgeCraig Karlanis honoring a promise he made to one of the jurors when she first agreed to serve, according to AP. She noted that she had a prior engagement and was expected to leave after Friday. This juror, who had also been chosen as foreman, will not be forced to stay until next week. I will not go back on my word, the judge said. As such, the remaining jurors are due to reconvene early next week and resume deliberations with a replacement. Judge Karlan seemed readyFridayto hear verdicts in eight of the nine questions in their verdict form, with the last one unrelated to Cosby potentially awarding punitive damages. But Karlan was ordered to clear the court by the Santa Monica Courthouse. There was, it seems, a strict closing at 4:30 p.m. due to a lack of overtime budget. The civil case goes upto 2014whenJudy Huthaccused the comedian and disgraced star of sexual assault at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, when she was 16. Because she was a minor at the time of the alleged assault, the charge trumps typical statutes of limitations. Cosby has denied the assault, as he has with the more than 50 women who have brought charges against him. Cosby was released from prison in 2021 after nearly three years when his conviction forsexual assaultversusAndrea Constandhas beenreverseddue to a previously negotiated settlement with a Pennsylvania attorney. The release doesn’t mean the 84-year-old TV star hasn’t committed a crime, but it does mean he can’t be prosecuted for it. The current civil cases jury deliberations had already been unusual, prior to this setback. Personality issues were reported between the jurors and multiple inquiries were made to the judge about how to calculate damages. One of Cosby’s lawyers requested a mistrial when it was believed that another of Cosby’s accusers, Lili Bernard, had made contact with a juror, which the juror and accuser denied. Bernard filed a lawsuit against Cosby inOctober 2021.The New York Postreported that several charges against Cosby were settled by his insurer, against his wishes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2022/06/bill-cosby-civil-trial-must-re-deliberate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos