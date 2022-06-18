Sean Fenton brings an actor’s empathy to his new role as Theater Bay Area leader

Sean Fenton, the new executive director of Theater Bay Area, knows what it was like to be an actor in a show that came to an abrupt end in March 2020.

Hes felt the fear and uncertainty of performing during omicron’s surge, when COVID cases among cast and crew led to more cancellations. He understands how difficult it is to make it work in the Bay Area as a theater performer, even as an established union actor so much that before accepting the TBA job, he had thought about the opportunity to enroll in a doctoral program in clinical nutrition on the East Coast.

It’s a bit of a student journey from community college to executive, he joked, referring to the organic chemistry and other prerequisites he just completed for that program. Thisa totally different wardrobe.

All of these experiences will serve him well in his new role at the 46-year-old non-profit organization, which advocates for and provides services to local artists and theater companies. Like Brad EricksonFenton’s successor, who also has administrative experience at arts research firm WolfBrown and Kaiser Permanente Educational Theatre, helps set the theater agenda in the region, identifying challenges and opportunities in the industry and rallying the Bay Area’s sprawling theater community toward common goals.

In an interview with The Chronicle on his first day in the new job, Fenton, a native of California’s Inland Empire who resides in Oakland, said theaters in the Bay Area and Theater Bay Area were at turning points.

WeWe are all thinking about how we want our industry to look in the future, both because of the pandemic and also because of a renewed commitment to addressing issues of inclusion, diversity, equity and access, he said.

The challenges are many. Westill doesn’t see houses that full, and from a public health perspective, there’ss reasons for that, he said. But in terms of earned income, of course, its difficult for theaters.

Theater workers leave the arts or the region altogether. And in terms of racial inclusion, many kinds of Bay Area audiences and artists still don’t feel welcome in predominantly white spaces.

At Theater Bay Area, there are now only half a dozen employees, many of them part-time. (When I worked there eight years ago, the staff was nearly double that.) With the pandemic, he ceded his offices, and that was long after his magazine had gone out of print.

We work with a different set of resources, Fenton said.

The entire staff has less than a year on the job, but Fenton sees a fresh look as an asset.

We have the opportunity to shape TBA into what we want it to be, he said. we donno need to go back in time.

He plans to spend his early days getting to know the stakeholders his staff, theater workers, audiences expect from TBA and how he can partner with policy makers and other powerful figures, which could lead to dismantling of some programs and the creation of others. Many new executives spout similar verbiage about listening tours, but speaking to The Chronicle, Fenton demonstrated a professional actor’s special gift for listening. He … nott steamroller forward; he looks for and finds silent clues in his interlocutorhis behavior and reacts accordingly.

Alameda playwright, composer and lyricist Min Kahng, in whose shows Fenton frequently starred, Fenton saidhis nomination made him happy for the Bay Area theater community. Were going to see someone who is really passionate, who really knows how to listen and who really speaks up for marginalized voices.

Kahng recalled that when the two were working on KahngIn The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga at TheatreWorks, Fenton underlined a lyric that some might consider an insult. He took that step to talk about it,” Kahng recalled. It wasn’t just the integrity of the Fentons that stood out; it was the grace with which he spoke. I just remember being grateful for a little pushback. It was in no way an accusation or an attack.

FentonTBA’s plans for TBA are preliminary, but it hopes to increase its grants to artists and theaters, building on the popularity of the Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund, administered with dancers. Group and InterMusicSF, which distributed more than $600,000 to arts workers in need during the pandemic. Already, the associationThe long-running CA$H program, which provides project-specific support for small businesses and artists, is expanding to offer general operating dollars in October.

He also hopes to take a more active, less reactive, role in disputes over equity, diversity, and inclusion, or EDI, whether in casting and programming choices or workplace policies.

We have a responsibility to be a leader, both by setting an example of how we operate internally and by providing resources and tools that our member companies and individual members can turn to, Fenton said.

I also want to offer grace to our entire community in this area, because were all learning, he added. No one in our community is free from bias.

He envisions TBA both to disseminate best practices and to act as a mediator when needed.

I want to remind all of us that we share so much in common. Good intentions are notnot enough, he says, but we canDon’t also ignore good intentions. ThisIt’s a good starting point, isn’t it?

Thens shared love of an art form.

The capacity of theater to bring us closer to other cultures as well as to reaffirm our human experiences, he said, I thinks kind of unmatched.







