Fear the Walking Dead Actor Tyler Sanders Dies at 18, Investigation Underway

Teen actor Tyler Sanders has died at his home in Los Angeles, according to reports. He was 18 at the time of his untimely death. The cause of his death is however unknown and currently an investigation is ongoing. According to a report from TMZ, an autopsy will be performed. A rep for Tyler told the publication he will be remembered as a good boy from a good family.

Tyler is known for his roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe and Fear the Walking Dead. He was also in The Rookie as well as the first season of Just Add Magic. Additionally, Tyler earned an Emmy Award nomination for his role in the Amazon series Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

His last Instagram post before his death saw him dressed in a dapper blue suit. He had subtitled it as, Styling.

Take a look at the post:

Netizens took to the comments section of his latest social media post to offer condolences and express their shock and grief over Tyler’s passing. One user wrote, Rip young soul.. My condolences to your family and friends while another added, Rest In Peace bud. Another comment read, Today is not a good day for me my sorrows and I am in shock with my condolences and prayers to the family. May you rest in prayers of love and happiness and additional hugs to your family

That his soul rests in peace!

