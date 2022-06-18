Paul Walker gets a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





The late Paul Walker earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his portrayal of Brian O’Conner on the Fast & Furious series. Actors Uma Thurman, Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo will also have stars attached to their names in 2023, according to Variety. . Juanita Moore, a veteran actress, will earn the second posthumous Walk of Fame nomination of the year. He started out as a child actor Source: USA Today In the 1980s Walker began performing as a child. He eventually rose to fame for his role in The Young and the Restless. So,inthelate1990s,heappearedinaNumberofmoviesbeforemanufacturinghisinternationalmovie theaterbeginningin2001withTheQuickandtheFurious,thefirstPaymentoftheQuick&Furiousseries.WalkerplaybrianO’Connerinsixmain lineQuick&Furiousmovies,andeven though hedeceasedin2013,hischaracterisstilllivingintheseries’chronologyasofF9,whocomeoutin2021. Walker isn’t the only cast member to receive a star; Ludacris also gets his the following year. The two actors appeared together in four of the films in the series before Walker passed away. Both actors join a select group of Fast & Furious collaborators that also includes the likes of Kurt Russell (Mr. Nobody), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and 2 Fast 2 Furious. director John Singleton. Statements made on the Walk of Fame and his death The judging panel, made up of fellow Walk of Fame members, selects a group of honorees representing various genres in the entertainment world each year, Walk of Fame star president and recipient Ellen K said in a statement. . The jury carefully selected these talented people. individuals, and we look forward to celebrating them as they become part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! “I’ll tell you something, last year it was really hard to come back to work,” Vin Diesel said at the Furious 7 premiere in 2015. “And then I looked up and I saw James Wan ready to come back to work, with his genius… The studio was there but the studio was there in a different way than normal The studio said we feel your soul and we’ll do whatever it takes it takes to honor your brother, Pablo. There are so many people… There are so many people throughout this trip.“ Paul Walker died in 2013 Source: TODAY WalkerandrogerRhodes,whohas beenconducta2005PorscheCarreraGT,collidedwithalampPublishandvarioustreesinNovember2013whiletravelingBetween80and93mph. Bothmalessupportedinjuriesofthecollisionandsufferedburnsasaresultsoftherelated to the impactFire. Investigatorshas comeattheconclusionthistheaccidenthas beencausebytheVehiclesthe rapidityandtheageofhistiressameyetWalkerandRhodesApparentlyhadNopealcoholWheredrugsintheirsystemsatthetimeoftheincidentandNopetechnicalproblemsWherepoorroadconditionswerediscovered. California’s 1.3-mile-long Hollywood Boulevard is home to the Walk of Fame, which features more than 2,700 stars honoring important personalities in music, film, television, and theater. Each year, hundreds of people submit their names for consideration, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee selects 20 to 24 people to receive stars. The Chamber of Commerce charges a cost of $55,000 per star, which is usually paid by an organization or sponsor acting on behalf of the candidate. This award supports both the installation of the star and the ongoing upkeep of the Walk of Fame. What do you know of Paul Walker? What do you think of a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Share your comments below!

