Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers and Uma Thurman to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars





Uma Thurman, the Jonas Brothers and the late Paul Walker will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are part of a new list of 24 entertainment professionals selected to be recognized on the famous boulevard in Los Angeles next year. Oscar-nominated actress Juanita Moore and Fast and Furious Film franchise star Paul Walker is to be honored posthumously. Walker was just 40 when he died when the Porsche Carrera GT he was traveling in crashed at over 100mph and caught fire in California in 2013. The announcements were made by Walk of Fame selection committee chairwoman Ellen K on Friday. In addition to Walker, celebrities to be honored in the Movies category include Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Bill Pullman and John Waters. The Jonas Brothers will receive their star in the Recording category, along with Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Sheila E, Irving Azoff, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson. American singer Jenni Rivera will be honored posthumously in the category. John Favreau is among the winners in the TV category alongside Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo. International pianist Lang Lang joins Melba Moore and American a cappella group Pentatonix to receive stars in Live Theatre/Live Performance. “The jury carefully selected these talented individuals and we look forward to celebrating them as they become part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk,” said K. No date has been set for the Star Ceremonies and recipients have two years to plan their ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. – Reporting by PA Updated: June 18, 2022, 10:00 a.m.

