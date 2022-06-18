Paul Walker, Jon Favreau and more to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Vince Vaughn, Bill Pullman, Jonas Brothers, Martin Lawrence, Ellen Pompeo and Lenny Kravitz are also among those also receiving stars in 2023. Picture via Universal

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that this year’s celebrities will be honored with a star on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Variety reports that the Oscar nominee Uma Thurmanthe late Paul Walker, Jon Favreauand Mindy Kaling are just a few of the celebrities to be honored in 2023, joining the ranks of more than two thousand names, for their achievements in the entertainment industry. Each year, an average of two hundred celebrities from five different entertainment categories are submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame for consideration. In June of each year, only about 20 such names are selected for their own star, the requirements of which are that the celebrity have at least five years of experience in their category and a history of charitable contributions. This year, the nominations were announced by radio host and chairman of the House Walk of Fame selection committee, Ellen K., June 17. The judging panel is made up of former starholders who select the year’s winners from among hundreds of other celebrity nominees. The panel’s selections are then ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY For the movie category, Ludacris (F9: the fast saga), Bill Pullman (dark waters), Thurman (pulp Fiction), Vince Vaughn (Weird), and John Waters (hair spray) will receive stars in 2023 as well as posthumous winners Juanita Moore (impersonation of life) and Walker (The fast and the furious). On television, Favreau (Chief), Kaling (The Mindy Project), Martin Lawrence (Martin), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Garrett Morris (Saturday Night Live), and Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) will receive stars. For the music and recording category, Jonas Brothers will receive a collective star, a posthumous star for Jenni Rivera, and stars for Mark Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Lenny Kravtiz, Blake Shelton, and Charlie Wilson. In the theater and live performance category, stars will be awarded to Lang-Lang, Melba Moore, and the a cappella group pentatonix.

Picture via Amazon RELATED: Ana De Armas Transforms into Marily Monroe in ‘Blonde’ Trailer Ellen K said: “The jury carefully selected these talented individuals, and we look forward to celebrating them as they make Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk.” The Hollywood Walk of Fame and star presentation ceremony officially began in 1960, after Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President EM Stuart suggested the idea in 1953. The concept was conceived as a way to maintain the glory of the community and has attracted more visitors each year than even the Sunset Strip, making tourism the number one industry in Los Angeles. Some of the past celebrities who have received stars are Marilyn Monroe, Minnie Mousethe street boys, Bing Crosby, Guillermo del Toro, Wine Dieseland Samuel L. Jackson. Ceremony dates for this year’s nominations have not been announced. Star recipients are responsible for planning a ceremony and all dates will be announced 10 days in advance of when they will take place.

