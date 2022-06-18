Suyyash Rai: This Father’s Day is special, even though my son is too young to understand





Actor and musician new dad Suyyash Rai is looking forward to celebrating Father’s Day in a fun way with his son Nirvair and wife Kishwer Merchant.

Actor-musician Suyyash Rai has big plans to celebrate his first Father’s Day, even though his son won’t be having any of it. Actor Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed baby boy Nirvair on August 27, 2021. And the couple kept their fans and followers updated on their lives through social media. Speaking about the greatest gift of his life, the actor-musician says: This Father’s Day is special because it’s my first, even though my son is too young to understand it. We are planning to have a fun family day. Suyyash shares that he doesn’t go out often but after becoming a father, it’s hard to stay away from home. Often, I find myself going home after work. I’m a very active dad and help out with whatever I can, especially recently when my wife, Kishwer, was away, my son and I had a lot of fun. As a father, I’m more of an artist and I love to play with him often, he says. Kishwer and Suyyash tied the knot in 2016 and announced in March 2021 that they were expecting a baby. Suyyash said the news of her pregnancy came as more of a shock when he first found out. The couple met on the sets of his show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2011 and quickly fell in love. They got married on December 15, 2016.

