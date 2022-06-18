Padres Daily: Rotation takes a hit; Clevinger’s long day; rocky terrain; Wilson’s Return

Hello from Denver,

The big story yesterday is that the Padres’ starting pitch took a hit.

Joe Musgrove left Coors Field shortly before last night’s game and was placed on the COVID injured list. As I wrote in my notebook (here), there is hope that he is at the end of his fight against the virus and could make his scheduled debut on Wednesday. But it is far from certain.

Once the game started, it didn’t take long to see that MacKenzie Gore was still in trouble. It’s detailed in my game history (here).

The good news for the Padres is that Mike Clevinger has returned from IL, and they’re in a better position than most teams to absorb the hits to their starting rotation.

However, the group does not appear as invincible as the day before yesterday.

Clevs paddock tower

The Padres put Clevinger in the bullpen as insurance as they play in a high-scoring ballpark. And they did, essentially, instead of starting his minor league rehab.

He was called immediately, coming in with a runner and no outs to replace Gore in the fifth inning. Clevinger came out of the fifth without allowing a run and allowed two runs in the sixth on three soft-hit singles and a double that was hit pretty hard.

Weak contact, he said. Just bad luck. Baseball has arrived. It sucks.

Clevingers’ average fastball speed was down just over a mph. It was understandable. Not only did he battle the flu late last week, he threw about 50 pitches in an extended bullpen on Wednesday.

I was trying to stay built just in case, he said. I remained built, because I really tried to avoid any rehabilitation (beginning). I probably wouldn’t have made so many pitches if I had known I was pitching today.

It’s likely the Padres dumped Clevinger last night because they think he’ll have to come back to start on Wednesday. Still, it was a little odd that he was asked to pitch two days after throwing the heavy bullpen and at the end of a day that started at 4:30 a.m. so he could catch a flight at 6 a.m. from San Diego to Denver.

Just gassed, Clevinger said after releasing 39 pitches. Other than that, I feel fine. I feel healthy.

baseball is crazy

The Padres are 8-3 in their last 11 games, all three losses to the Rockies. The Rockies are 3-5 in their last eight games, all three wins over the Padres.

The Rockies won the final two games of a four-game series at Petco Park last weekend before the Padres traveled to Chicago and swept the Cubs over four days to start this week. The Rockies, meanwhile, lost three at home to the Guardians and entered Friday’s game having lost seven straight at home.

They also came into yesterday’s game having made at least one error in 13 straight home games. It was a franchise record and the longest such streak at the majors since 2000.

Last night, they were flawless in defense. Better than faultless.

Center fielder Yonathan Daza ran 82 feet and dived to steal extra bases from Ha-Seong Kim in the second inning. (Daza had stolen a home run from Kim while playing left field Sunday at Petco Park.)

Third baseman Alan Trejo threw a line drive by Sergio Alcantara at fourth and made a diving save from a grounder and threw Kim at fifth. The second of the fifth came on Jose Iglesias’ magnificent save from a Trent Grisham grounder in the middle.

There were a few other solid plays last night too. And no errors.

The Padres have lost 13 of their last 18 games to the Rockies, including eight in a row at Coors Field.

Living the dream

The Steven Wilsons high school team played at Coors Field once a year, and ahead of his senior year’s game, he posted this on social media:

Players were able to use the same stadium entrance as the major leagues and use major league clubs. Dakota Ridge High dressed in the visitors’ lodge when Wilson was a senior, and he and his friends, Tyler Kornmann and Nick Silva snapped this photo that day:

From left to right: Tyler Kornmann, Steven Wilson and Nick Silva. (Courtesy of Steven Wilson)

When Wilson returned as a relief pitcher for the Padres yesterday, he took a similar shot with two new friends.

From left to right: Jake Cronenworth, Steven Wilson and Eric Hosmer. (Courtesy of Steven Wilson)

That’s pretty cool, says Wilson. I saw the program early on and my parents, family, and friends said, I hope you’ll be there when you come to Colorado. It’s quite exciting to play here again. It was really nostalgic to walk this morning.

Lots of running

Jos Azocar had to run far and fast and frequently in successive half-innings last night, first while playing in the massive outfield of Coors Fields, then because he hit a ball very far.

In the bottom of the fourth, Rockies hitter Brian Serven threw back-to-back barely foul pitches to shallow right field. Azocar was playing deep and sprinted to nearly catch both times. His first run was 133 feet, his second 144.

Then, in the top of the fifth, he lined up a ball off the wall to center right for a standing triple.

It’s hard to breathe here, he said. I wasn’t 100% of how it feels. People talk about it, but I had never experienced it until now. I’m tired.

That didn’t mean he wasn’t trying to make the most of his hit until third base coach Matt Williams stopped him.

I didn’t think I was tired or anything, he said. I was just trying to play baseball the right way. When I saw that ball going towards the fence, I started trying to go faster, trying to get a home run inside the park.

Small bites

Right-hander Reiss Knehr was called up to take Musgroves’ place on the roster and pitched the seventh and eighth innings last night. The only base runner he allowed was on a batted batter. He has now pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in two appearances this season.

Jake Cronenworth was 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch last night. He’s 12-for-20 over a five-game hitting streak and has safely reached base 17 times over the five games. He reached base just 25 times during a 16-game streak in April.

The Padres decimated the Cubs’ bullpen over four days in Chicago by increasing starters’ total pitches and getting them out of games relatively early. They didn’t do that last night. Even in their fifth inning four run, they attacked Kyle Freelands pitches so voraciously that no batter took more than two pitches to put the ball in play. Freeland threw just 13 to eight batters in the inning. They chased Freeland again in the sixth, but it didn’t go so well. They made three outs in four lengths. Freeland threw 82 pitches in seven innings.

Luke Voits doubled last night gave him nine more hits in the last nine games. It was his sixth double in this period.

The Padres hit a home run, a triple and two doubles in the fourth inning. It was the second time in three games that they had four or more extra hits in an inning. That’s more extra hits in those innings than they’ve had in 46 of their games this season.

The Padres’ two strikeouts last night were their fewest in a game this season.

Alright, that’s it for me.

Speak to you tomorrow.