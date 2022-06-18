Ms. Marvel Transforms Kajol As She Dances To DDLJs Mere Khwabon Mein, Netizens Say This Entire Show Is MarvelNetflixBollywood





Marvels Ms Marvel – starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan is the seventh Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series to hit Disney+ Hotstar. The show that premiered earlier this month is loved by many. Apart from its content, the show has made headlines for the references it makes to Bollywood ps: it also mentions Shah Rukh Khan. Well, it seems fans love Bollywoods shows and connection. Otherwise we wouldn’t have had this gem of a mash. An Instagram page recently shared a clip of Kamala grooving to an A DDLJ song and the moves are on point. Internet users are also impressed and here is what they have to say. Sharing the crushed video of Iman Vellanis Kamala Khan dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein, the Instagram page wrote about it. What in the bollyood movie was this scene? nine and dance. The audio is that of the intro scene of Kajols from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Commenting on this overwritten video of Iman Vellanis Kamala Khan dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein, one netizen wrote, ms marvel’s denunciation Another added, This whole show is marvelnetflixBollywood A third noted, pretty sure it’s from where this scene was inspired. . but I love everything noting a fourth, ddlj being a classic. Another added, an A+ teenage performance Another – noting that this is the song they thought of upon seeing the scene, commented, When she started dancing it was literally the song that left me came to mind for obvious reasons A third added, synchronization Check Out Fan Made Mashup of Iman Vellanis Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan Dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein Besides Ms. Vellani, Ms. Marvel also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Rish Shah, and many more. This Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series also stars Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar as Waleed. The series premiered on June 8, 2022 and will end on July 13, with six episodes airing on Disney+ Hotstar each week. What do you think of Iman Vellanis Kamala Khan dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein? Let us know in the comments. Must read: When Krushna Abhishek mocked John Abraham’s movies kicking him out halfway through his comedy show, but later apologized, “He didn’t answer any…” Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

