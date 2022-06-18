Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera Look Leaked; Netizens call him “Bollywood’s Thor”





Ranbir Kapoor has several interesting projects lined up, one of which is a period action movie titled Shamshera. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. As fans eagerly await the film, Ranbir Kapoor’s first look has now been leaked. A photo of Ranbir from the film Shamshera is making the rounds on social media and is said to be the official poster for the film. In the photo, Ranbir can be seen in his rugged avatar. A sword can also be spotted in his hands. Karam Se Dacait, Dharam Se Azaad reads the poster. The poster left netizens completely in awe. Social media is awash with fans praising Ranbirs intense look and calling it one of her best looks ever. However, some also believe that Ranbirs’ appearance is very similar to that of Ranveer Singh in the 2018 film Padmaavat. The poster praising Shamsheras was leaked, one of the users social media also called Bollywood’s Ranbir Thor. Which face shows the most intense?

Let’s see

As for Ranveer Singh

Rt for Ranbir Kapoor #ShamsheraPosterLeaked pic.twitter.com/cT3Mzp7FF2 AnshuSRK (@anshu_biswas2) June 18, 2022 Killer look waiting for this one

#ShamsheraPosterLeaked pic.twitter.com/SfmFXffOuy Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) June 18, 2022 Too hot to handle #SHAMSHERA the poster has leaked!!! And woaaahh Ranbir Kapoor looks HOTTER than ever #ShamsheraPosterLeaked #RanbirKapoor #Bollywood #New look #LoveRK #RanbirKapoorFans pic.twitter.com/Timjn0sw1L Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 18, 2022 Ranbir Kapoor is a very hardworking and talented actor. Her look is absolutely phenomenal in this poster.#ShamsheraPosterLeaked pic.twitter.com/js7YUtnhBr Nikhil Pandit (@nikhil29_05) June 18, 2022 Ranbir Kapoor looks like Bollywood’s Thor.#ShamsheraPosterLeaked pic.twitter.com/LvzNhnNAVd Maurya N (@Itz_Maurya14) June 18, 2022 Shortly after the poster was leaked, Yash Raj Films released a statement mentioning that they now need to revise their plan for the trailer release. We have been monitoring this situation since this morning. There was a leak and that’s a shame. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to keep Ranbirs around until people saw the trailer because we knew that would be the biggest talking point. We will now have to revise our whole plan in the run-up to the launch of the trailer. We should have more updates to share in the next two days, according to the statement quoted by Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Garu and Mouni Roy among others. It will be released in theaters on September 9. Read all the latest news, breaking news, watch the best videos and live TV here.

