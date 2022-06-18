The Flash: Ezra Miller’s legal troubles keep growing as they delete their Instagram account and appear to disappear

As legal troubles continue to loom for The Flash star Ezra Miller, the actor has apparently deleted his Instagram account, and there are reports that a court trying to serve an order against Miller is unable to locate them. . The actor is experiencing legal troubles in Hawaii, Massachusetts and North Dakota, including charges of violence, psychological intimidation and other forms of misconduct.

The actor’s verified Instagram account disappeared this week, and apparently so did Miller. According to Los Angeles Times, an Instagram representative confirmed that the account was “user disabled this week”. It comes just days after a tribal court in North Dakota issued a protective order against Miller over allegations that Miller groomed an 18-year-old from the age of 12.

Other social media users began reposting the images Miller allegedly shared on their Instagram before deleting them. The images included quotes such as “you can’t touch me, I’m in another universe”, and a long paragraph about Miller protecting himself from “negative people and their bad intentions”.

Ezra Miller on Instagram

The latest charges against Ezra Miller

The most recent accusation comes from attorney Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, pediatrician Sara Jumping Eagle, who seek to protect their child, 18-year-old non-binary Tokata Iron Eyes. According to a report from Los Angeles Times.

Reports indicate that the two have interacted several times over the past six years, including Tokata’s parents allowing them to travel to London with Miller for the Fantastic Beasts premiere in 2017. During this event, Miller allegedly attempted to share a bed with 14 year old. Tokata before being stopped by a chaperone.

Tokata’s parents have been working for months to get Tokata to leave Miller so their child can be “their beautiful, independent personality.” Tokata has been spotted with Miller on several occasions, including during some of the actor’s altercations in Hawaii. is scheduled for July 12 for Tokata and Miller to appear.

In Massachusetts, The daily beast reports that a 12-year-old non-binary child has been granted a protective order against Miller. The main incident apparently took place during a game night in February at a house in Greenfield, Massachusetts, about 40 miles from Miller’s ranch in Stamford, Vermont. The social gathering was organized by a friend of Whitney Suters, a musician with whom Miller is friends.

Miller was allegedly wearing a bulletproof vest, and when a conversation about a board game went sour, Miller apparently opened his jacket to reveal a gun. Witnesses say Miller yelled at them and later apologized for the outburst.

The actor would continue to contact the family interacting with the child in particular in April, May and June.

Ezra Miller’s Ongoing Legal Troubles

Miller’s legal troubles began last March when the actor was arrested at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. In this case, Miller was fined $500 on a disorderly conduct charge, while the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that two other charges have been dropped.

However, when Miller was due in court for the incident in Hawaii, the actor was arrested again for allegedly throwing a chair and injuring a woman at a home in Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Before Miller’s legal troubles began this year, the actor made headlines for an April 2020 altercation at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. According Variety, Miller grabbed a woman by the throat and threw her to the ground. Local authorities have refused to investigate this incident.

As of now, Miller is still set to star as The Flash in the next DC movie, which will be released on June 23, 2023. In April, after Miller’s initial altercation in Hawaii, a Rolling Stone report stated that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting. to discuss Miller’s future with the studio.

The report says the consensus was to “take a break” on future projects involving Miller. However, a source within the studio later told IGN that the claims in the initial reports were overstated.

At present, Miller’s future as The Flash remains uncertain. The actor is also known for appearing in all three Fantastic Beasts movies, whose future may hinge on performing in The Secrets of Dumbledore.

IGN contacted Warner Bros. to comment on this story.

Blogroll image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Logan Plant is a freelance writer for IGN. You can find him on Twitter @LoganJPplant.